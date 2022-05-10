RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kivutha Kibwana clears air on viral photo with DP Ruto

Amos Robi

The photo comes amid speculations that the Makueni governor could be exiting the Azimio coalition

Governor Kivutha Kibwana and DP William Ruto
Governor Kivutha Kibwana and DP William Ruto

Muungano party leader and Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana has cleared the air on a viral photo with deputy president William Ruto that has been doing rounds on social media.

The photo coming after an exodus which has seen Mandeleo Chap Chap party exit from the Azimio One Kenya Alliance coalition which is seemingly in storms.

Prof. Kibwana said the viral photo was from a meeting that took place over a year and not as many alluded.

“I am told this is (re) trending. It was a beautiful photo after an IBEC meeting of Council of Governors among others with the Deputy President of Kenya taken over a year ago. Then he told me he stood for bottom-up economics and I replied I have always stood with Wanjiku,” Kibwana stated.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana
Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana Pulse Live Kenya

The photo had spread word that the Makueni county boss was decamping to the Kenya Kwanza coalition bearing in mind he has also opened up on dissatisfaction with how the party was being run.

The governor said the promise made by Raila Odinga as they joined the Azimio la Umoja coalition has ended up not being kept. According to Kibwana, Raila promised the 22 emerging political parties there would be no zoning in regional sections but the latter has done what Kibwana said happened in CORD and NASA in the 2013 and 2017 general elections.

“YE Odinga, you promised the 22 emerging political parties that there would be no ZONING of regional enclaves. We joined Azimio upon your word and in good faith. In both CORD and NASA the so-called small parties faired badly. Let us not guillotine democracy,” Prof Kibwana wrote on Twitter.

Raphael Tuju
Raphael Tuju Raphael Tuju Pulse Live Kenya

After Alfred Mutua's exit, Azimio coalition Executive Director Raphael Tuju said the coalition had intelligence that Alfred Mutua was negotiating with Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Some of them were negotiating with the other side and needed this document for purposes of benchmarking, and since we knew this from our intelligence, there was no reason to continue to engage them,” he said.

Amos Robi

