Uganda opposition duo team up to observe Kenya's election

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The observers will be stationed in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Uasin Gishu

Kizza Besigye (right) and Bobi Wine (left) join a 36-person delegation to observe Kenya's election
Uganda’s main opposition Kizza Besigye and Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine have teamed up to carry out the Election Observer Mission for the Kenyan National Elections on August 9.

The two are part of a 36-person delegation, accredited by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the exercise.

The delegation which includes political leaders and policymakers from around Africa, landed in Kenya on August 5 and are set to be stationed in groups in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Uasin Gishu until August 11.

The process is being facilitated by the Johannesburg-based Brenthurst Foundation. It was established by the Oppenheimer family to build on the work of the Brenthurst Initiative of 2003.

Members of The Brenthurst Foundation’s Kenya Election Observer Mission were addressed on August 7 by the Orange Democratic Movement's (ODM) chairman John Maina
"This was a programme that instigated debate around policy strategies in South Africa to accelerate economic expansion. The debate continues across the continent, driven by the sharing of ideas, data, and experiences," reads the Foundation's website in part.

The delegation will be led by Former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe who in a statement, expressed his optimism that Kenya will conduct a free and fair election.

"Democratic processes, participatory governance, peace and security on the African continent have come a long way in recent years but have also suffered a number of setbacks," he stated in part.

The former Prime Minister highlighted the objectives of Agenda 2063 which encapsulates not only Africa's Aspirations for the Future but also identifies key Flagship Programmes which can boost Africa's economic growth.

[FILE] NAIROBI, KENYA - MARCH 25: Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn (L) and President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta (R) attend the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Summit on Somalian refugees, at Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya on March 25, 2017. (Photo by Andrew Wasike/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
"Our hope is that in Kenya, we see the best democratic processes in action which are consistent with the objectives of Agenda 2063, the Africa we Want, which speaks to an Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law," he stated.

The Brenthurst Foundation added to what the Former Prime Minister said, stating they hope by supporting the democratic electoral process, then lessons of best practice can strengthen other democratic institutions across the continent.

"The Brenthurst Foundation is committed to strengthening economic growth in Africa, in part through identifying and sharing best practice," Foundation's Director, Dr Greg Mills said.

Dr Mills added that he believes, a free and fair election as well as smooth transition of power will in more ways than one play a huge part in the long-term development of Kenya. he said.

"Given the continental correlation between democratic conditions and long-term development performance, we look forward to playing our part in ensuring that Kenya's election proceeds smoothly, fairly and free from upset," he said.

Uganda opposition duo team up to observe Kenya's election

