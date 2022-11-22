KNEC releases comprehensive & updated 2022 KCSE timetable

On Friday, November 18, 2022, before the start of the exam, all KCSE candidates across the country had their rehearsals in preparation for the national examinations.

At the same time, all candidates who took classes in Arabic orals, Kenyan sign language, French, music, and German sat for their first examination on Monday, November 21, 2022. The examinations of these subjects are expected to run until Friday, November 25, 2022. The main papers are scheduled to start on December 2.

Breakdown of the KCSE exam Dates

The KCSE candidates for 2022 are set to sit for their English paper one (Functional Skills) and Chemistry Paper One on Friday, December 2, 2022.

On Monday 5th, December 2022, all candidates will sit their Mathematics Paper One and English Paper Two (comprehension, literary appreciation, and grammar).

English Paper Three, Chemistry Paper Two, and General Science Paper One will be done on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Candidates will again sit for their Kiswahili papers one and two on Wednesday, December 7, and thereafter on the same day sit for Mathematics paper two and Kiswahili paper three on Thursday, December 8.

Chemistry examination practicals will be done on Friday, December 9, 2022, while on Tuesday, December 13, the students will sit for religious education papers (CRE, IRE, HRE) paper one and Biology paper one.

The religious paper two and History and government paper one examinations will be done on Wednesday, December 14th.

Biology paper two examinations, History, and Government paper tests will also be done on Thursday, December 15th followed by Biology practical which will be done on Friday 16th.

During the last week of the examinations, the candidates will sit the General Science paper, Geography paper one, and Physics Paper One, on Monday, December 19. Agriculture and Business paper one will be tackled on Tuesday, December 20.

Later, on December 21, candidates will sit for Physics paper two and Geography paper two whereas, on Thursday, December 22 candidates will tackle Business paper two and Agriculture paper two.