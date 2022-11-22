RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KNEC releases comprehensive & updated 2022 KCSE timetable

Masia Wambua

The 2022 education calendar has seen two KCSE examinations done as a result of Covid-19.

Students sitting for an examination
The national examination body, Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) on November 21, 2022, released the 2022 Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) comprehensive examination timetable with the main examination papers scheduled to begin on December 2.

On Friday, November 18, 2022, before the start of the exam, all KCSE candidates across the country had their rehearsals in preparation for the national examinations.

At the same time, all candidates who took classes in Arabic orals, Kenyan sign language, French, music, and German sat for their first examination on Monday, November 21, 2022. The examinations of these subjects are expected to run until Friday, November 25, 2022. The main papers are scheduled to start on December 2.

From right: KNEC Council Chairman Prof. Julius Nyabundi, KNEC CEO Dr. Njengere, Chief Guest DP Gachagua, Education CS Machogu, and Education PS Dr. Julius Jwan ahead of the launch the 2022 national examinations period.
The KCSE candidates for 2022 are set to sit for their English paper one (Functional Skills) and Chemistry Paper One on Friday, December 2, 2022.

On Monday 5th, December 2022, all candidates will sit their Mathematics Paper One and English Paper Two (comprehension, literary appreciation, and grammar).

English Paper Three, Chemistry Paper Two, and General Science Paper One will be done on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Candidates will again sit for their Kiswahili papers one and two on Wednesday, December 7, and thereafter on the same day sit for Mathematics paper two and Kiswahili paper three on Thursday, December 8.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Chemistry examination practicals will be done on Friday, December 9, 2022, while on Tuesday, December 13, the students will sit for religious education papers (CRE, IRE, HRE) paper one and Biology paper one.

The religious paper two and History and government paper one examinations will be done on Wednesday, December 14th.

Biology paper two examinations, History, and Government paper tests will also be done on Thursday, December 15th followed by Biology practical which will be done on Friday 16th.

During the last week of the examinations, the candidates will sit the General Science paper, Geography paper one, and Physics Paper One, on Monday, December 19. Agriculture and Business paper one will be tackled on Tuesday, December 20.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu and DP Rigathi Gachagua arrive at the Kenya National Examinations Council to launch the 2022 national examinations period
Later, on December 21, candidates will sit for Physics paper two and Geography paper two whereas, on Thursday, December 22 candidates will tackle Business paper two and Agriculture paper two.

Lastly, the final paper, Physics Practical, will be done on Friday, December 23.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

