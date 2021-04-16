KOT be easy on Waheshimiwa, most of us are very Sick – Senator Ledama

Narok Senator, Ledama Olekina has called on Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) to go easy on elected leaders, because most of them are very sick.
He mentioned that some of them suffer from hypertension, some are diabetic, others have cancer and even HIV among other diseases.
Senator Ledama added that even though some of these elected leaders are recovering, little pressure is likely to kill them.
“#KOT be easy on Waheshimiwa! Most of us are very sick with either hypertension, diabetic, cancerous, HIV etc.. although some are convalescent! Pressure Kidogo inatuangusha!” tweeted the Narok Senator.
Here is how KOT reacted;
