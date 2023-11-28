3 judge bench rules that affordable housing levy is unconstitutional

Among the issues for determination was the constitutionality of the Housing Levy which was set at 1.5% of the gross monthly salary matched by 1.5% by the employer.

Court found that the amendment on housing levy fell short of the constitutional requirements on rule of law and legal certainty.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi during a past interview for the positions of Judge of the High Court Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the judges, there is no legal mechanism anchoring the housing levy. For instance, how will members know who the beneficiaries are? It does not meet the good governance test.

The court also found that the housing levy was opaque in the absence of a legal framework to support the levy.

Justice Majanja said that the housing levy discriminates against payroll workers in the absence of a rational explanation by the state on why it applies only to those employed and not a broader base of citizens.

Therefore, the 3 judge bench found that the Finance Act 2023 amendment to Section 84 of the Finance Act 2023, amending the Employment Act introducing the Housing Levy is unconstitutional.

“That an order is granted prohibiting the respondents from collecting, charging and otherwise the charge known as the Affordable Housing Levy on the basis of Section 84,” the judge said.

ADVERTISEMENT

High Court Judge David Majanja Pulse Live Kenya

Constitutionality of the Finance Act 2023

High court threw out a petition challenging the constitutionality of Finance Act 2023.

The court found that the law-making process was conducted with sufficient public participation.

The bench also threw out petitions challenging specific sections of the Finance Act 2023, such as VAT on insurance payments, excise duty tax on digital earnings, betting and alcoholic drinks tax, hair and beauty products tax.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya