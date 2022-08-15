Headteachers' warning to CS Magoha over schools closure

Indimuli said that CS Magoha needs to convene a crisis to address the concerns raised by headteachers.

He argued that should the school reopening be pushed any further, students would have trouble preparing for KCSE, KCPE and the transition to Grade 6.

The Kenya National Examinations Council was expected to open a portal from August 15-30 for Grade 6 learners to select Junior High schools in readiness for placement.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Students had started preparations for examinations, which is the most important period for candidates.

"If we delay further, the CS may need to call a meeting to discuss the way forward. We will see if we will be able to sit exams in December,” he noted.

All the basic education institutions remained closed from August 2 as the country was preparing to hold the August 9, General Election.

The schools would have reopened on August 11, but the date was pushed to August 15 and then August 18.

“We were just recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and trying to catch up with the lost time. These delays will make us lose all the gains we had made,” he remarked.

“Any further delay would mean we may not be ready to get the students ready for the December examinations and we may also end up delaying the transition,” Indimuli added.

On August, 3, the Education CS apologised to parents over the abrupt changes in the schedule as parents complained of being taken by surprise.

Pulse Live Kenya

“For the small pain that I have caused you, I take full responsibility. As I take full responsibility, please try to understand that I love the children and I would be the last person to put their life or anything at risk,” the CS said.

Many Kenyans are yet to return to work as the country waits for the IEBC to announce the winner of the presidential election.