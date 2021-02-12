A Kenya Wildlife Service patrol aircraft crashed at the Nanyuki Civil Airport on Thursday, Killing a pilot and a passenger on board.

According to KWS, the aircraft had just completed a routine surveillance at the Solio Rhino Sanctuary and was heading to the Meru National Park, before the unfortunate incident occurred.

The aircraft crashed shortly after take off from the Nanyuki Civil Airport.

“KWS is deeply saddened by the loss of two members of staff aboard a two-seater husky aircraft which crashed immediately after take off from Nanyuki Civil airport,” said the Wildlife Service in a statement.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and investigations have commenced.