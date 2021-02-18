Laikipia County Assembly cemented the 11th spot, in the number of Counties that have passed the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020.

This comes shortly after Vihiga and Nairobi County Assemblies approved the Bill.

The BBI draft Bill requires 13 more counties to get to the 24 Counties threshold.

Here's the list of counties that have passed the Bill;

Siaya Homa Bay Kisumu Busia West Pokot Trans Nzoia Kajiado Kisii Vihiga Nairobi Laikipia

Baringo remains the only County Assembly that rejected the Bill.