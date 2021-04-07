Mkomani Member of County Assembly (MCA) in Lamu, Yahya Ahmed Shee has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison after he was found guilty of trying to break out convicted drug traffickers.

In a ruling made by a Lamu Court on Wednesday, Yahya Ahmed was found guilty of attempting to aide three convicts escape in June 2017.

Lamu Senior Resident Magistrate, Themba Sitati sentenced Yahya to four years for three counts of trying to aid the escape of three convicts and an additional 18 months for participating in illegal riots.

The Mkomani MCA attempted to forcefully rescue Zamzam Mohamed who had been sentenced to 20 years in prison at the Lamu Court premises on June 2, 2017.

He was also accused of trying break out Ali Mzee who had been sentenced to 10 years in jail and Nyathumani Yusuf who had been sentenced to five years in Prison.

Yahya Shee was charged for preventing police from discharging their duties and taking part in a riot outside the Lamu Law courts, on the said date.