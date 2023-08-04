The sports category has moved to a new website.

Land Cruiser 'V8' converted to tourist vehicle spotted in Kenya [VIDEO]

Denis Mwangi

Some companies charge up to Sh6 million to convert the vehicles depending on the modifications.

A unique and eye-catching "chopped" Toyota Land Cruiser 200 series has been turning heads and fueling excitement among car enthusiasts across the country.

The vehicle, originally a Toyota Landcruiser L200, mistakenly referred to as Toyota V8 by many Kenyans, has been converted into a safari vehicle dubbed Simba.

The modified SUV, sporting an intriguing and daring design, has been spotted roaming the streets, sparking a social media frenzy with enthusiasts sharing videos and opinions of the vehicle.

Chopped Toyota Landcruiser 200 series
Chopped Toyota Landcruiser 200 series Chopped Toyota Landcruiser 200 series Pulse Live Kenya
The "chopped" Land Cruiser 200 series has been expertly customized, with its body and noticeably altered to give it an exclusive and rugged appearance.

The rear has been extended to allow room for about six to four tourists, and an open roof for perfect viewing.

The vehicle also featured an extra set of wheels resulting in a more aggressive and compact look while retaining the unmistakable charm of the Land Cruiser brand.

Car enthusiasts have been quick to laud the creative modifications, praising the craftsmanship and innovation of the customization.

Similar modifications have been observed in the Australian car enthusiast community which is known for ‘chopping’ Land Cruiser 200 series.

Some companies charge up to Sh6 million to convert the vehicles depending on the modifications.

The Land Cruiser200 series has long been favoured by Kenyans for its durability, reliability, and off-road prowess.

The "chopped" Land Cruiser 200 series has injected a fresh wave of excitement into Kenya's automotive scene, reflecting the boundless creativity and passion of car enthusiasts in the country.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

