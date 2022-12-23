ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Land inheritance dispute behind gouging of Baby Sagini's eyes

Miriam Mwende

Reports now indicate that a family dispute over land inheritance was the cause of the bizarre eye-gouging incident in Kisii County

Three suspects in custody over incident involving 3-year-old Junior Sagini in Kisii County
Three suspects in custody over incident involving 3-year-old Junior Sagini in Kisii County

Baby Junior Sagini was the unfortunate victim of a family dispute over land inheritance, Nation has reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ongoing investigations have established that Junior is in line to inherit the controversial land from his stepfather and in accordance with customary laws.

According to details shared by the three-year-old's grandmother, her son and her daughter-in-law wanted Junior dead to bar him from inheriting communal land once his sickly stepfather passed on, given that Junior is the sole heir.

The two suspects - Mr Alex Ochogo and his wife Pacifica Nyakerario - are accused of colluding to end the young boy's life.

They are said to have gouged out his eyes and placed him in a sack before leaving him for dead at a maize plantation.

READ: DCI detectives arrest main suspect in torture of Baby Sagini

Ochogo and Pacifica have since been arrested and are being held in custody as authorities conclude collecting evidence in the attempted murder charges against them.

Sagini's grandmother Rael Nyakerario is also being held in custody over the incident.

They will remain in custody as the hearing of their case is slated for January 18, 2023.

A number of politicians have come to the aid of Baby Sagini and his sister Shantel.

One of the involved politicians is former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who had initially offered a reward to anyone who would assist in the apprehension of those behind the attack.

He would later update his followers online that he had learned of further abuse that the child and his sister had undergone.

Other politicians who have come to the aid of the tortured boy include Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Public Service CS Aisha Jumwa.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Land inheritance dispute behind gouging of Baby Sagini's eyes

Land inheritance dispute behind gouging of Baby Sagini's eyes

Muthama, Ongwae among 8 candidates shortlisted for PSC position

Muthama, Ongwae among 8 candidates shortlisted for PSC position

Governor Sakaja over the moon as Cooperative Bank donates to aid his initiative

Governor Sakaja over the moon as Cooperative Bank donates to aid his initiative

Kenyans stranded on major highways as Christmas celebrations kick off

Kenyans stranded on major highways as Christmas celebrations kick off

Motorists to start paying via M-Pesa for using Expressway

Motorists to start paying via M-Pesa for using Expressway

Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Karen Nyamu summoned by UDA disciplinary committee over Dubai drama

Karen Nyamu summoned by UDA disciplinary committee over Dubai drama

Ruto outsmarts cartels, locks them out of Sh3.6 billion program

Ruto outsmarts cartels, locks them out of Sh3.6 billion program

Ruto launches National Police Leadership Academy [Photos]

Ruto launches National Police Leadership Academy [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu with President William Ruto during a past function

How to check 2022 KCPE results via mobile phone

Moi DEB Primary School headteacher Kevin Wanyama

Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Eliud Owalo with learners from Ndurarua Primary Primary School in Dagoreti Sub-County, during the 2022 KCPE and KEPSEA national exams on November 29, 2022

List of approved subjects Grade 7 pupils will take in January 2023