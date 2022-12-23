Land inheritance dispute behind gouging of Baby Sagini's eyes

Ongoing investigations have established that Junior is in line to inherit the controversial land from his stepfather and in accordance with customary laws.

According to details shared by the three-year-old's grandmother, her son and her daughter-in-law wanted Junior dead to bar him from inheriting communal land once his sickly stepfather passed on, given that Junior is the sole heir.

The two suspects - Mr Alex Ochogo and his wife Pacifica Nyakerario - are accused of colluding to end the young boy's life.

They are said to have gouged out his eyes and placed him in a sack before leaving him for dead at a maize plantation.

Ochogo and Pacifica have since been arrested and are being held in custody as authorities conclude collecting evidence in the attempted murder charges against them.

Sagini's grandmother Rael Nyakerario is also being held in custody over the incident.

They will remain in custody as the hearing of their case is slated for January 18, 2023.

Mike Sonko following up on Baby Sagini care

A number of politicians have come to the aid of Baby Sagini and his sister Shantel.

One of the involved politicians is former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who had initially offered a reward to anyone who would assist in the apprehension of those behind the attack.

He would later update his followers online that he had learned of further abuse that the child and his sister had undergone.