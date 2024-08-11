The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

Charles Ouma

Netizens were quick to note that the room was full of men and questioned why female officers were not in the video.

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying
Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

CNN International correspondent Larry Madowo spent part of Sunday with Kenyan police officers deployed to Haiti and shared an update on his social media.

Recommended articles

Madowo shared that he found the officers who were deployed to restore security in the war-torn Caribbean nation praying.

“I arrived in Haiti on Sunday and found Kenyan police officers in church praying for themselves” Madowo wrote on social media.

A video shared by the journalist shows the officers in uniform in a room praying.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Health update of Kenyan officer shot by members of Haiti gang

An officer in uniform is seen leading the sermon, preaching to his colleagues and asking for God’s favour and protection during the mission.

Quoting several verses in the Bible, the officer nourished his colleagues spiritually, with several seen carrying Bibles.

Netizens were quick to note that the room was full of men and questioned why female officers were not in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that no female officer was deployed in the first batch of 400 police officers who left Kenya for the UN-backed peace mission.

“Kenya did not send any female police officers to Haiti in the first batch of 400, for those asking,” Madowo noted, bringing the matter to rest.

READ: Videos show intense moment when gang ambushed Haiti PM's hospital visit

The heartwarming video saw Kenyans troop to social media with many commending the officers for finding time to pray.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other however cautioned that over-reporting on the schedule of the officers could place them at risk, giving critical information to Haitian gangs.

Miche Wa Vin: May the lord watch over them, grant them a successful mission n reunite all of them back home to their loved ones safe IJN...

Duke Peter Onderi: I knew our Kenyan troops were not fighting the Haiti gangs alone, They were with God!

Fredwa Fred: Stop exposing our Kenyan police in Haiti gangs will start getting all their programs from you

ADVERTISEMENT

David Kitui: Amen may God continue protecting them we really pray for their return back home safely

Earlier in the week, Madowo joined the officers for lunch and shared his experience, giving the public a glimpse of what life is for the officers on deployment.

Larry Madowo having lunch with Kenyan police in Haiti
Larry Madowo having lunch with Kenyan police in Haiti Larry Madowo having lunch with Kenyan police in Haiti Pulse Live Kenya

The journalist was also present in at least two instances when Kenyan officers took on armed Haitian gangs with heavy gunfire renting the air.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lobby group wants Meru county suspended & 2 actions taken on Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment

Lobby group wants Meru county suspended & 2 actions taken on Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

Ruto flies out in first international trip after close to 2 months of protests

Ruto flies out in first international trip after close to 2 months of protests

Ruto presides over the launch of new project set to create 150,000 jobs

Ruto presides over the launch of new project set to create 150,000 jobs

DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

Raila affirms his stance on demos in statement on 'Nane Nane' protests

Raila affirms his stance on demos in statement on 'Nane Nane' protests

Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Money Fest matatu linked to Ruto's son allegedly undergoes inspection

Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff