The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

Lynet Okumu

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West
Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

The family of 33-year-old journalist Lilian Achieng Aluko is pleading for justice after her tragic death, which occurred on Friday, October 1, in Kasarani, Nairobi County.

Recommended articles

The heartbreaking incident has left her loved ones in shock, while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to the police report, Lilian was murdered at her boyfriend George Mutegi’s apartment in Kahawa West. Her body was found with injuries to her head and a knife wound near her right ear. Authorities recovered a kitchen knife at the scene, which is suspected to have been used in the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Kenyan police vehicle
A Kenyan police vehicle A Kenyan police vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

After the incident, the main suspect reportedly switched off his phone and fled, making it difficult for law enforcement to locate him.

Lilian’s mother, Jane Akinyi Aluko, shared the devastating moment she learned of her daughter’s death. She explained that Lilian had informed her family she would spend the night at her boyfriend’s place but did not return home.

Jane received a call from an unknown number on Friday evening, informing her about the tragedy. She arrived at the apartment only to be told that her daughter’s body had been discovered inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lilian’s brother, Shadrack Aluko, expressed the overwhelming distress the family felt upon hearing the news. “When we got the fateful call, it was distressing; it is not something I would wish on anyone,” he shared, emphasising the emotional toll the loss has taken on the family.

Her body was taken to Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home for storage while investigations are ongoing.

Friends and former colleagues of Lilian remember her as a bright and inspiring young woman with a promising future. A former presenter at Radio 44, Lilian had a reputation for her dedication and positive spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her tragic death is part of a worrying trend of increasing femicide cases in Kenya. The National Police Service (NPS) recently reported that 97 cases of femicide have occurred in just the last three months.

In response to the escalating violence against women, President William Ruto has pledged to take decisive action. On November 3, he announced that the government would do everything possible to combat femicide and ensure the safety of women in the country.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?

Gov't turns to smart water metres that could cost Sh15,000 each [Photo]

Gov't turns to smart water metres that could cost Sh15,000 each [Photo]

Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

Everything you need to know about the 7 states that will decide the US presidency

Everything you need to know about the 7 states that will decide the US presidency

Kalonzo: Why Ruto will not win reelection in 2027

Kalonzo: Why Ruto will not win reelection in 2027

Eugene Wamalwa outlines 5 reasons for ditching Azimio as DAP-K announces exit

Eugene Wamalwa outlines 5 reasons for ditching Azimio as DAP-K announces exit

Gachagua receives overwhelming welcome in 1st public appearance & message to MPs

Gachagua receives overwhelming welcome in 1st public appearance & message to MPs

Manhunt launched for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Kasarani

Manhunt launched for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Kasarani

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya

The late Willis Ayieko

Suspect arrested in murder of Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Supreme Court upholds parts of Finance Act 2023, declares sections unconstitutional

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success