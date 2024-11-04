Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

The heartbreaking incident has left her loved ones in shock, while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Details of the incident

According to the police report, Lilian was murdered at her boyfriend George Mutegi’s apartment in Kahawa West. Her body was found with injuries to her head and a knife wound near her right ear. Authorities recovered a kitchen knife at the scene, which is suspected to have been used in the attack.

A Kenyan police vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

After the incident, the main suspect reportedly switched off his phone and fled, making it difficult for law enforcement to locate him.

Family recounts last moments

Lilian’s mother, Jane Akinyi Aluko, shared the devastating moment she learned of her daughter’s death. She explained that Lilian had informed her family she would spend the night at her boyfriend’s place but did not return home.

Jane received a call from an unknown number on Friday evening, informing her about the tragedy. She arrived at the apartment only to be told that her daughter’s body had been discovered inside.

Lilian’s brother, Shadrack Aluko, expressed the overwhelming distress the family felt upon hearing the news. “When we got the fateful call, it was distressing; it is not something I would wish on anyone,” he shared, emphasising the emotional toll the loss has taken on the family.

Her body was taken to Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home for storage while investigations are ongoing.

Friends mourn Lilian

Friends and former colleagues of Lilian remember her as a bright and inspiring young woman with a promising future. A former presenter at Radio 44, Lilian had a reputation for her dedication and positive spirit.

Her tragic death is part of a worrying trend of increasing femicide cases in Kenya. The National Police Service (NPS) recently reported that 97 cases of femicide have occurred in just the last three months.