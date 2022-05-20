Late night fire torches section of Moi Girls High School Eldoret [Video]

Chemical stores, two physics laboratories, and a section of the home science laboratory were brought to ashes by the late-night fire.

Uasin Gishu County Fire Department responded to put out the fire with the extent of damage yet to be determined. Area police also swiftly responded securing the scene

The school’s management is yet to address the public regarding the incident with no outsiders allowed inside the school until further notice.

Ainabkoi sub-county deputy commissioner Charles Laboso however assured the parents all their learners and staff were and investigations into the matter had commenced.

"We are assuring parents that all students are 100 per cent safe, there is no cause of alarm as nobody was hurt in the incident, this was not deliberate human act this was an accidental fire. We suspect that it could be due to gas leak or electric fault,” Laboso told Nation.Africa.

After the incident teachers conduct and held a prayer service