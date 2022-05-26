How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

The former Attorney General, through a middleman by the name Koome Kiragu, bided and acquired by auction 16 apartments in Nairobi’s Ngong Road area and claims the bank has not offered him the necessary documents proving ownership of the properties.

According to a report run by Nation, the bank which is requesting the court not to reverse the transaction insisting Prof Muigai was supplied with the title deed and leases for the apartments.

“The bank cannot be blamed if the plaintiff has not taken possession of the apartments. The plaintiff understands the process of taking over possession of the units it purchased and should use the legal options available to it to take the apartments,” the bank told the court.

The properties were auctioned in May 2020 after the previous owner defaulted on a loan.

Prof. Muigai said he is yet to be issued with sub-leases and title deeds to the individual units for which he placed 16 different bids to acquire. He added that his company Fairlake Estate Limited has been denied access to the property.

“At the time of auction and to date, Fairlake Estate Limited is unable to take possession of the auction property as it has been repeatedly denied access to the property,” says Prof. Muigai in the court papers.