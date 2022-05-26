RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Authors:

Amos Robi

Prof Muigai has demanded the money he paid for 16 apartments along Ngong Road, Nairobi

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai
Former Attorney General Githu Muigai

Professor Githu Muigai has gone to court seeking a refund of Sh100.5 million from the purchase of property, which he now terms as having been irregular.

The former Attorney General, through a middleman by the name Koome Kiragu, bided and acquired by auction 16 apartments in Nairobi’s Ngong Road area and claims the bank has not offered him the necessary documents proving ownership of the properties.

According to a report run by Nation, the bank which is requesting the court not to reverse the transaction insisting Prof Muigai was supplied with the title deed and leases for the apartments.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai
Former Attorney General Githu Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

“The bank cannot be blamed if the plaintiff has not taken possession of the apartments. The plaintiff understands the process of taking over possession of the units it purchased and should use the legal options available to it to take the apartments,” the bank told the court.

The properties were auctioned in May 2020 after the previous owner defaulted on a loan.

Prof. Muigai said he is yet to be issued with sub-leases and title deeds to the individual units for which he placed 16 different bids to acquire. He added that his company Fairlake Estate Limited has been denied access to the property.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai
Former Attorney General Githu Muigai

“At the time of auction and to date, Fairlake Estate Limited is unable to take possession of the auction property as it has been repeatedly denied access to the property,” says Prof. Muigai in the court papers.

The case will be heard on June 22.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

