Lawyer DBK: How Raila was betrayed by people closest to him

Without mentioning names, Kipkorir said that Odinga’s aides and those responsible for dispatching agents at all polling stations across the country during the election failed at their job.

The lawyer who is a vocal supporter of the former prime minister also alleged that the same people duped Odinga on the strength of his presidential election petition.

“Raila Odinga was let down and betrayed by people closest to him and those who ran Azimio Secretariat.

“They lied to him they had everything under control. They lied all agents were in place & paid. Now, they are lying about the Supreme Court case instead of working on it to be foolproof,” DBK said.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina said that instead of pointing fingers, the DBK would rather help find solutions, admitting that he knows what went wrong.

“Instead of focusing on the lies can we focus on solutions here … we know what happened let’s fix it!” Ledama said.

DBK responded, “Bro, am just saying that Azimio Secretariat engaged in and still engages in hyperbole instead of working on bolts and nuts. Loyalty isn’t hypocrisy and falsehoods.”

Azimio la Umoja leaders have maintained that they have evidence that the August 9 election was rigged.

In the petition before the Supreme Court Odinga alleged that some 19 foreigners and two Kenyans were involved in the plot to rig the elections.