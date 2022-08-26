RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Lawyer DBK: How Raila was betrayed by people closest to him

Denis Mwangi

DBK, who is a vocal supporter of Raila, alleged that Azimio insiders duped Odinga on the strength of his presidential election petition.

Azimio la Umoja presidenial candidate Raila Odinga with prominent city lawyer Donald B Kipkorir
Azimio la Umoja presidenial candidate Raila Odinga with prominent city lawyer Donald B Kipkorir

Prominent city lawyer Donald B Kipkorir has claimed that people close to Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga cost him the presidency.

Without mentioning names, Kipkorir said that Odinga’s aides and those responsible for dispatching agents at all polling stations across the country during the election failed at their job.

The lawyer who is a vocal supporter of the former prime minister also alleged that the same people duped Odinga on the strength of his presidential election petition.

Azimio la Umoja presidenial candidate Raila Odinga with prominent city lawyer Donald B Kipkorir
Azimio la Umoja presidenial candidate Raila Odinga with prominent city lawyer Donald B Kipkorir Pulse Live Kenya

Raila Odinga was let down and betrayed by people closest to him and those who ran Azimio Secretariat.

They lied to him they had everything under control. They lied all agents were in place & paid. Now, they are lying about the Supreme Court case instead of working on it to be foolproof,” DBK said.

Azimio Council Meeting
Azimio Council Meeting Azimio Council Meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina said that instead of pointing fingers, the DBK would rather help find solutions, admitting that he knows what went wrong.

Instead of focusing on the lies can we focus on solutions here … we know what happened let’s fix it!” Ledama said.

READ: Can Supreme Court make Raila President without re-run? What the law says

DBK responded, “Bro, am just saying that Azimio Secretariat engaged in and still engages in hyperbole instead of working on bolts and nuts. Loyalty isn’t hypocrisy and falsehoods.

Prominent city lawyer Donald B Kipkorir
Prominent city lawyer Donald B Kipkorir Pulse Live Kenya

Azimio la Umoja leaders have maintained that they have evidence that the August 9 election was rigged.

In the petition before the Supreme Court Odinga alleged that some 19 foreigners and two Kenyans were involved in the plot to rig the elections.

The IEBC earlier this week filed their responses to Raila’s petition, ahead of a pre-trial conference which will signal the start of the hearings.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's responses to be filed at the Supreme Court today

Ruto's responses to be filed at the Supreme Court today

Lawyer DBK: How Raila was betrayed by people closest to him

Lawyer DBK: How Raila was betrayed by people closest to him

Hefty packages each outgoing governor will take home

Hefty packages each outgoing governor will take home

Jalang'o message to Kenya Kwanza amid political shifts

Jalang'o message to Kenya Kwanza amid political shifts

Mutula Kilonzo Jnr shows off beautiful family during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Mutula Kilonzo Jnr shows off beautiful family during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Husband ordered to pay Sh926,000 rent for estranged wife

Husband ordered to pay Sh926,000 rent for estranged wife

Uganda mourns former security minister who died in Nairobi

Uganda mourns former security minister who died in Nairobi

Govt official loses control of 10 cars, hotel & multi-million property

Govt official loses control of 10 cars, hotel & multi-million property

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Trending

A file photo of a police car on the road

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

Kenyan lawyers and politicians (L to R): Senior Counsel James Orengo (Siaya Governor-elect), Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Kenya Kwanza Chief Agent) and Nelson Havi (2022 UDA MP candidate)

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

Hellen Wendy died after she drowned inside a swimming pool in Canada

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals last moments they shared

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking with DP William Ruto at a past event

Why Uhuru is silent on Ruto's win – Lawyer Steve Ogolla explains