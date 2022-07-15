Lawyer Paul Muite shares reason he has shed weight after reports of serious illness

Through his Twitter page, the Safina Party founder laughed off the claims saying he was in perfect shape noting that his gradual physique change was out of him shedding weight to keep his health in check as age was also catching up with him.

“Reports on social media that I am sick with cancer are NOT TRUE. Given my age, I have had to shed off weight on purpose to keep sugar levels where they should be otherwise I have never felt better; enjoyed one and half hours jogging in Ngong forest this morning,” wrote Muite.

Photo of Lawyer Paul Muite that trended online Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier reports of the senior counsel ailing from cancer had him trend on Twitter a better of the day which was after a photo of a physically changed him surfaced online.

In the photo, Muite is posed with an identified lady having shed off a great deal of weight.

Paul Muite political career

Muite is a major name in Kenyan politics, the 77-year-old lawyer’s political career dates back to when he fought for the multiparty system in the late president Moi era.

Before the Safina Party, Muite was involved with the Forum for Reforms and Democracy Party (FORD) which was among the earliest political outfits after Kenya became a multi-party state.

In 2013 he contested the presidency through a Safina Party ticket and emerged 8th having garnered 12,580 votes. In 2017, he did not contest neither did his party front any contender for the seat.

Safina party leader and Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi when he was endorsed for presidency Pulse Live Kenya

The 2022 elections however saw his party present businessman Jimi Wanjigi who was not cleared to run for the top seat after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disqualified him for not having a university degree.