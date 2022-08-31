Lawyer entertains Supreme Court with Dholuo nursery rhyme

Otieno who is representing the Director at Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI) Khelef Khalifa cracked up the court when he opted to sing the Dholuo version of the nursery rhyme while explaining how IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati circumvented the law.

At one point as he addressed the Supreme Court judges, Otieno quoted his niece's favourite nursery rhyme when he carefully described how the electoral process was done by an individual, not the electoral commission.

"I refer to the affidavit of the 11th respondent, they have confirmed they were concerned why tallying had stopped at the Bomas of Kenya. Why were you not announcing the results per constituency as you did before. It appears Chebukati used the nursery rhyme, to select the President-elect," stated Otieno.

Pulse Live Kenya

Otieno further claimed the IEBC Chairman contradicted himself during the tallying and verification of the presidential results.

"IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati contradicted himself by first claiming that he is solely responsible for tallying and verification of presidential results, then saying in court that the process was handled by the entire IEBC," he stated.

The lawyer additionally cited past court decisions, including the 2017 Supreme Court judgment that nullified Presidential election, to support his argument that the power to tally and verify results cannot be vested in one individual.