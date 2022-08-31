RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Lawyer entertains Supreme Court with Dholuo nursery rhyme

Cyprian Kimutai

Willis Otieno is representing the Director at Muslims for Human Rights, Khelef Khalifa

Lawyer Willis Otieno at the Supreme Court during the 2022 presidential election petition. Photo credit: Zakheem Rajan
Lawyer Willis Otieno at the Supreme Court during the 2022 presidential election petition. Photo credit: Zakheem Rajan

Lawyer Willis Otieno was the star of the show on the first day of the presidential election petition hearing at the Supreme Court after remixing the popular nursery rhyme inky pinky ponky.

Recommended articles

Otieno who is representing the Director at Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI) Khelef Khalifa cracked up the court when he opted to sing the Dholuo version of the nursery rhyme while explaining how IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati circumvented the law.

At one point as he addressed the Supreme Court judges, Otieno quoted his niece's favourite nursery rhyme when he carefully described how the electoral process was done by an individual, not the electoral commission.

"I refer to the affidavit of the 11th respondent, they have confirmed they were concerned why tallying had stopped at the Bomas of Kenya. Why were you not announcing the results per constituency as you did before. It appears Chebukati used the nursery rhyme, to select the President-elect," stated Otieno.

Lawyer Willis Otieno at the Supreme Court during the 2022 presidential election petition. Photo credit: Zakheem Rajan
Lawyer Willis Otieno at the Supreme Court during the 2022 presidential election petition. Photo credit: Zakheem Rajan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: IEBC should draw inspiration from VAR - Paul Mwangi

Otieno further claimed the IEBC Chairman contradicted himself during the tallying and verification of the presidential results.

"IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati contradicted himself by first claiming that he is solely responsible for tallying and verification of presidential results, then saying in court that the process was handled by the entire IEBC," he stated.

The lawyer additionally cited past court decisions, including the 2017 Supreme Court judgment that nullified Presidential election, to support his argument that the power to tally and verify results cannot be vested in one individual.

"We can't be coming to you (Supreme Court) every election with the same problem involving the same people. That's why we are calling for criminal sanctions. The lack of transparency in the tallying and verification of presidential poll results erodes the trust of Kenyans in the electoral process." stated Otieno.

READ: Raila's lawyers go after Chebukati in Supreme Court petition

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lawyer entertains Supreme Court with Dholuo nursery rhyme

Lawyer entertains Supreme Court with Dholuo nursery rhyme

Uhuru resurfaces weeks after General Election [Video]

Uhuru resurfaces weeks after General Election [Video]

IEBC should draw inspiration from VAR - Paul Mwangi

IEBC should draw inspiration from VAR - Paul Mwangi

Raila's lawyers go after Chebukati in Supreme Court petition

Raila's lawyers go after Chebukati in Supreme Court petition

WATCH LIVE: Supreme Court begins hearing Raila v Ruto election case

WATCH LIVE: Supreme Court begins hearing Raila v Ruto election case

The day Wangari Maathai met Gorbachev, Soviet Union's last leader

The day Wangari Maathai met Gorbachev, Soviet Union's last leader

Hefty penalties for failing to buy new vehicle number plates

Hefty penalties for failing to buy new vehicle number plates

Why Supreme Court judges did not wear their red & black robes

Why Supreme Court judges did not wear their red & black robes

I now understand what Raila feels - Malala's statement after election loss

I now understand what Raila feels - Malala's statement after election loss

Trending

A file photo of a police car on the road

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

Johnson Sakaja with his wife June Ndegwa & kids

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

2020 Land Rover Defender

Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle

Al Shabaab issue demands to President elect William Ruto in regards to Kenya Defence Forces presence in Somalia

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met