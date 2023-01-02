Muthaiga police accused of torturing Mulot SIM swap suspect David Mutai

Speaking to reporters, Mutai's lawyers claim that police have frustrated their efforts to deliver food to him, with no confirmation that he is being fed in holding.

"Our client has been denied food by the police for two days. We bought food for him and when we went to Muthaiga Police Station, we were denied access to see him.

"We have pleaded with the police to deliver the food for him on our behalf but they have refused," his lawyer Felix Kiprono was quoted by Standard.

Pulse Live Kenya

The lawyers have further indicated that Mutai has been denied access to legal counsel ahead of his court appearance set for Tuesday.

According to the advocates, police at the station are under instructions that all access to Mutai must be approved by the DCI boss in charge of serious crimes.

“An advocate cannot be denied access to see his client even if the suspect is a capital offender, we have a right to represent anyone and those threatening our lives should know that if anything happens to us, they will be held responsible,” stated Mutai's lawyer Philip Lagat.

The lawyers also claim that Mutai has not recorded a statement since his arrest in Kericho County on December 30, 2022.

Mulot SIM swap syndicate robs MP of Sh941,000

Mutai and two others - Justus Rono and Kevin Kiplagat - were arrested on accusations of having unlawfully wired Sh941,000 from the bank account of a member of parliament.

The SIM swap scam works by hijacking a victim's phone number and using it to access sensitive personal data and bank accounts through mobile banking apps.