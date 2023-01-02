ADVERTISEMENT
Muthaiga police accused of torturing Mulot SIM swap suspect David Mutai

Miriam Mwende

The police are accused of denying food to the suspect in their custody and frustrating lawyers preparing to represent him in court.

Muthaiga Police Station officers have been accused of inflicting torture on a suspect in their custody, one David Mutai alias Hillary Langat, who is accused of operating a criminal syndicate.

Speaking to reporters, Mutai's lawyers claim that police have frustrated their efforts to deliver food to him, with no confirmation that he is being fed in holding.

"Our client has been denied food by the police for two days. We bought food for him and when we went to Muthaiga Police Station, we were denied access to see him.

"We have pleaded with the police to deliver the food for him on our behalf but they have refused," his lawyer Felix Kiprono was quoted by Standard.

READ: Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

The lawyers have further indicated that Mutai has been denied access to legal counsel ahead of his court appearance set for Tuesday.

According to the advocates, police at the station are under instructions that all access to Mutai must be approved by the DCI boss in charge of serious crimes.

“An advocate cannot be denied access to see his client even if the suspect is a capital offender, we have a right to represent anyone and those threatening our lives should know that if anything happens to us, they will be held responsible,” stated Mutai's lawyer Philip Lagat.

The lawyers also claim that Mutai has not recorded a statement since his arrest in Kericho County on December 30, 2022.

Mutai and two others - Justus Rono and Kevin Kiplagat - were arrested on accusations of having unlawfully wired Sh941,000 from the bank account of a member of parliament.

The SIM swap scam works by hijacking a victim's phone number and using it to access sensitive personal data and bank accounts through mobile banking apps.

The suspects are known to use multiple SIM cards with fraudulent identification documents and transfer the stolen money to different mobile money accounts to avoid detection.

