The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) Campaigns Director Junet Mohamed has responded after Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho announced that he will be vying for presidency in 2022, on an ODM ticket.

In his response, Junet who is also Suna East MP said that they should meet at the ballot.

“My Friend let’s meet at the ballot... @HassanAliJoho,” said Junet Mohamed.

The Suna East legislator’s reaction comes hours after Governor Joho said that he has supported the ODM party and its leader Raila Amollo Odinga for many years, and it is time for them to return the favor.

Joho insisted that he is in the race to State House on an ODM ticket and anyone eyeing the same should be prepared well because he is going to the end.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho

“Nimeunga chama cha ODM Miaka mingi sana. Nimeunga Raila Amollo Odinga miaka mingi sana na mimi natuma ujumbe sahii waelewe. Kama hawajui wajue niko katika kinyang’anyiro cha kupigania Urais kupitia chama cha ODM na yule tuliyemuunga tunawaambia ni wakati wenu kutuunga na tutaenda safari hii mpaka Mwisho….Watajua hawajui"

"Haiwezekani kamwe mtu afikirie kwamba urais wa nchi hii umezaliwa kwa watu Fulani pekeake, haiwezekani. Hata sisi ambao tunatoka kwa jamii ya wachache tuna uwezo, tuna nia, tuna ujuzi, tuna ufahamu na uzoefu wa kuweza kuongoza taifa la Kenya. Mimi niko kwa hilo debe na mjipange,” said the Mombasa Governor.