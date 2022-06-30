RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Engineer reveals Likoni Ferry yet to be repaired since tragic death of mother & daughter

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Faulty prow blamed for the deaths of Mariam Kighenda and her 4-year-old daughter Amanda in 2019 yet to be repaired

Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu
Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu

The tragic death of Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu on September 29, 2019 has been blamed on a faulty prow on the MV Harambee ferry. A prow is the front part of a boat or ship.

Recommended articles

The revelation was made in open court by Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) senior officials who said that the faulty prow failed to provide buoyancy for the vessel during the loading of vehicles and passengers hence leading to Kighenda's car plunging into the Indian ocean.

“I cannot say that MV Harambee was in good condition. Its prows could not be lifted. They were just set above the water level,” revealed Kennedy Mukhebu, a KFS engineer.

Mukhebu confirmed that he was on the trip when Kighenda's vehicle slipped off the ferry as he appeared before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

READ: Mariam Kighenda’s husband responds to claims that she took her own life, reveals how son escaped the tragedy [Video]

The engineer further dismissed reports that the accident was caused by ocean turbulence citing a list of defects in the ferry he presented to the management as evidence of the faulty ferry.

Retrieval of the Likoni tragedy vehicle on Friday. [Source/Mwalimu/Twitter]
Retrieval of the Likoni tragedy vehicle on Friday. [Source/Mwalimu/Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: What happens next after Uhuru fired Kenya Ferry board members

KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa not only reiterated what Mukhebu told the court, but also blamed a lack of funds as main reason why the management failed to repair MV Harambee.

“As much as general operations of the KFS is my responsibility, my hands are tied if there are no funds. It is the engineering unit that is responsible but I take responsibility for the operations within the facility,” said Gowa.

READ: DCI goes after Kenya Ferry boss following the death of Mother & Daughter at Likoni

When asked why there has been numerous ferry incidents in the last decade, Gowa defended himself by stating that previous management had failed to deal with the challenges affecting KFS before he took over the reigns of power. Prior to his appointment in 2016, Gowa had served as the company's finance manager.

READ: Mariam Kighenda's husband receives Sh680K for car that sank in Indian Ocean

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

MP Samuel Arama jailed for six months over fraud

MP Samuel Arama jailed for six months over fraud

Maize flour prices drop by Sh2 after CS Munya's interventions

Maize flour prices drop by Sh2 after CS Munya's interventions

Residents set ablaze MP's campaign car after road crash [Video]

Residents set ablaze MP's campaign car after road crash [Video]

Engineer reveals Likoni Ferry yet to be repaired since tragic death of mother & daughter

Engineer reveals Likoni Ferry yet to be repaired since tragic death of mother & daughter

Arrested politician defends why she wore police uniform during TV interview

Arrested politician defends why she wore police uniform during TV interview

Matiang'i takes action in plan to eradicate ‘Confirm’ gang

Matiang'i takes action in plan to eradicate ‘Confirm’ gang

How Waititu purchased hotel worth Sh380 million in Nairobi

How Waititu purchased hotel worth Sh380 million in Nairobi

Celebrated 'godfather of print media' Joe Kadhi dies

Celebrated 'godfather of print media' Joe Kadhi dies

Bahati : I have been offered Sh50 Million to drop my Mathare MP bid

Bahati : I have been offered Sh50 Million to drop my Mathare MP bid

Trending

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

The Late Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga (Twitter)

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

A KDF solider was electrocuted in Mombasa after a power pole fell on a neighbouring house

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

David Ndii told his wife bribery is grounds for divorce

A collage of David Ndii and his wife Mwende Gatabaki