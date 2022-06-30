Engineer reveals Likoni Ferry yet to be repaired since tragic death of mother & daughter

The revelation was made in open court by Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) senior officials who said that the faulty prow failed to provide buoyancy for the vessel during the loading of vehicles and passengers hence leading to Kighenda's car plunging into the Indian ocean.

“I cannot say that MV Harambee was in good condition. Its prows could not be lifted. They were just set above the water level,” revealed Kennedy Mukhebu, a KFS engineer.

Mukhebu confirmed that he was on the trip when Kighenda's vehicle slipped off the ferry as he appeared before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

The engineer further dismissed reports that the accident was caused by ocean turbulence citing a list of defects in the ferry he presented to the management as evidence of the faulty ferry.

Pulse Live Kenya

Engineer reveals Likoni Ferry has not been repaired since tragic death of mother and daughter

KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa not only reiterated what Mukhebu told the court, but also blamed a lack of funds as main reason why the management failed to repair MV Harambee.

“As much as general operations of the KFS is my responsibility, my hands are tied if there are no funds. It is the engineering unit that is responsible but I take responsibility for the operations within the facility,” said Gowa.