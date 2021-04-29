Lilian Chepngetich Ng'ok has been sworn in as the Kericho County Deputy Governor.
Lilian Chepngetich Ngok becomes Kericho Deputy Governor
Lillian replaces late Susan Kikwai
Chepngetich was sworn in as Deputy Governor at the county headquarters on Thursday following approval by the County Assembly.
Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony nominated her for the position on March 26th, 2021, to fill the office of DG which was held by the late Susan Kikwai.
"I hereby nominate Ms. Lily Chepng'etich Ngok, County Executive Committee Member for Education Sports, Culture and Social Service as the Deputy Governor, County Government of Kericho for the remainder of my tenure of administration," the letter read in part.
The seat fell vacant following the death of Ms Susan Kikwai who succumbed to Covid-19 complications.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke