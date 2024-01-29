The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Liquid gold? How Kenyan farmers are earning Sh4,000 per gram of this product

Denis Mwangi

This not only boosts their income but also contributes to community welfare through sustainable practices.

A woman at home counting money. Photo credits: Riska
A woman at home counting money. Photo credits: Riska

Beekeeping is not just a tradition but a thriving industry in Kenya. Other than honey and wax, another product that is gaining popularity among beekeepers is bee venom.

Recommended articles

Bee venom is a colourless, acidic liquid. Bees excrete it through their stingers into a target when they feel threatened.

Bee venom, composed of bioactive compounds like melittin, apamin, and phospholipase A2, is being increasingly recognized for its potential in various fields, most notably in medicine.

Beekeepers use specialized tools to extract bee venom.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bee venom collector
Bee venom collector Bee venom collector Pulse Live Kenya

The application of bee venom in the realm of immunotherapy, particularly for treating allergies to bee stings, is a fascinating development.

This treatment involves controlled exposure to bee venom, which gradually builds tolerance in the patient.

However, this process must be managed with care, as it carries the risk of adverse reactions.

READ: Did you know that bees can get sad and depressed just like you?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kenya, bee venom adds significant value to the beekeeping industry. By diversifying their products to include bee venom, alongside honey and other bee-related items, Kenyan beekeepers have unlocked new economic opportunities.

This not only boosts their income but also contributes to community welfare through sustainable practices.

Bee venom is currently being sold at between Sh4,000 to Sh5,000 per gram depending on the vendor. In the international market, the price goes up to Sh16,000.

According to a local beekeeper Ezekiel Mumo, he ventured into selling bee venom because it guarantees his daily income as he waits for the harvesting of honey, which could take up to four months.

A diagram showing where a bee stores its venom
A diagram showing where a bee stores its venom A diagram showing where a bee stores its venom Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, harnessing bee venom is not without its challenges. Ensuring the purity of the venom, avoiding contamination, and maintaining the health of bee colonies require meticulous care.

The extraction process must be carried out skillfully to safeguard the bees, which are crucial for pollination and the health of ecosystems.

A photo of a farm with beehives
A photo of a farm with beehives Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Liquid gold? How Kenyan farmers are earning Sh4,000 per gram of this product

Liquid gold? How Kenyan farmers are earning Sh4,000 per gram of this product

Nairobi woman charged for allegedly pouring boiling oil on neighbour over hairstyle

Nairobi woman charged for allegedly pouring boiling oil on neighbour over hairstyle

Several feared dead after Super Metro bus accident at Ahero in Kisumu

Several feared dead after Super Metro bus accident at Ahero in Kisumu

Obama and Clinton are joining Biden for an all-hands-on-deck effort to defeat Trump

Obama and Clinton are joining Biden for an all-hands-on-deck effort to defeat Trump

Form 1 student dies mysteriously 10 days after joining Kilungu High School

Form 1 student dies mysteriously 10 days after joining Kilungu High School

Makerere prohibits cameras, phones during 74th graduation ceremony

Makerere prohibits cameras, phones during 74th graduation ceremony

Khalwale’s loyal employee for 24 years dies in tragic incident in his Malinya home

Khalwale’s loyal employee for 24 years dies in tragic incident in his Malinya home

CS Kuria announces crackdown as femicide cases escalate

CS Kuria announces crackdown as femicide cases escalate

Focus shifts to Ruto & Gachagua's silence as politicians weigh in on femicide

Focus shifts to Ruto & Gachagua's silence as politicians weigh in on femicide

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

Lizzie Wanyoike's lowest moment: Day thieves broke into NIBS & killed 2 staffers

DP Gachagua & Pastor Rigathi lights up social media with new fashion statement

DP Gachagua secures funds to build new home, construction begins in February

How Imenti House robbers made away with over Sh2 million goods in 33 minutes

How Imenti House robbers made away with over Sh2 million goods in 33 minutes

Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late elder sister Monica Omar Dodo

Why Governor Wavinya Ndeti's late sister will be buried in Tanzania