RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Names of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

A total of 47 people have been cleared to run for presidency in August

File Image - A police officer carrying the IEBC Ballot Box. List of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates
File Image - A police officer carrying the IEBC Ballot Box. List of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has said that a total of 44 Kenyans have been cleared to run for Presidency as Independent candidates.

Recommended articles

According to the registrar of Political parties Anne Nderitu, 47 people will be on the ballot in the Presidency race in the upcoming general election slated for August 9, 2022.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has been cleared as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer while Deputy President William Ruto will be on the ballot as the Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi is the Safina Party presidential candidate in the August General election.

“I want to thank the delegates and the party members for the honour bestowed on me as the presidential candidate. With humility, I accept the nomination, asanteni sana,” Wanjigi said after being endorsed by Safina Party on March 21, 2022.

List of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates
List of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates List of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates Pulse Live Kenya
  1. Katoni Benjamin Kevin Ndambuki
  2. Odhiambo Kevin Onyango
  3. Lichete Reuben Kigame
  4. Kanya Joe Stanley Kamau.B
  5. Githii David Muhia
  6. Kathae Peter Ndonga
  7. Mbugua Benson Mwaura
  8. Mwarania Paul Muriungi
  9. Nyagoko Jacob Oanda
  10. Wanjigi Harrison Njoroge
  11. Nzano Jared Chula
  12. Ngechu Moses Gichuki
  13. Gichira Ptah Solomuzi
  14. Nyangori Dorothy Kemunto
  15. Ng'ani Victor Obote
  16. Mukenda Jeremiah Simiyu
  17. Kamau George Munyottah
  18. Masira Erastus Nyamera
  19. Oganga Stephen Owoko
  20. Obunga Bernard Neto
  21. Kiprono Felix
  22. Nzamalu Samuel Mwangangi
  23. Mbugua Zablon Karanja
  24. Koue Grita Muthoni
  25. Kagumba Samuel Kiambati
  26. Ojijo Ogillo Mark Pascal
  27. Waweru Joseph Mbugua
  28. Munyeki June Juliet      
  29. Begum Nazlin
  30. Kinyanjui Edward Njenga
  31. Otieno Duncan Oduor
  32. Irungu James Kamau
  33. Jeremiah Nixon Kukubo
  34. Aoko Benard Ongir
  35. Munga David Chome
  36. Kariara Eliud Muthiora
  37. Ouma Pigbin Odimwengu
  38. Wanyanga Geoffrey Ndungu
  39. Awuonda Brian Oluoch
  40. Kihuha Esther Waringa
  41. Ngigi Faith Wairimu
  42. Kingori Patrick Kariuki
  43. Nyaga Jeremiah John Mwaniki
  44. Ng'ang'a Gibson Ngaruiya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Names of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates

Names of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates

Raila, Gideon Moi & Omanga lead Kenyans in mourning MP Sankok's son

Raila, Gideon Moi & Omanga lead Kenyans in mourning MP Sankok's son

Archbishop Muheria breaks silence on calls to run for Presidency

Archbishop Muheria breaks silence on calls to run for Presidency

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok's son commits suicide

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok's son commits suicide

Kenya Kwanza unveils the Nairobi parliamentary seats line up

Kenya Kwanza unveils the Nairobi parliamentary seats line up

Tim Wanyonyi reveals reason he dropped out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race

Tim Wanyonyi reveals reason he dropped out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race

Raila's running mate selection to be concluded in a week

Raila's running mate selection to be concluded in a week

Over 40 passengers escape death after bus burst into fire

Over 40 passengers escape death after bus burst into fire

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

Trending

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp