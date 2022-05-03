Names of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has said that a total of 44 Kenyans have been cleared to run for Presidency as Independent candidates.
A total of 47 people have been cleared to run for presidency in August
According to the registrar of Political parties Anne Nderitu, 47 people will be on the ballot in the Presidency race in the upcoming general election slated for August 9, 2022.
ODM party leader Raila Odinga has been cleared as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer while Deputy President William Ruto will be on the ballot as the Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate.
Businessman Jimi Wanjigi is the Safina Party presidential candidate in the August General election.
“I want to thank the delegates and the party members for the honour bestowed on me as the presidential candidate. With humility, I accept the nomination, asanteni sana,” Wanjigi said after being endorsed by Safina Party on March 21, 2022.
Here is the list of all the 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates;
- Katoni Benjamin Kevin Ndambuki
- Odhiambo Kevin Onyango
- Lichete Reuben Kigame
- Kanya Joe Stanley Kamau.B
- Githii David Muhia
- Kathae Peter Ndonga
- Mbugua Benson Mwaura
- Mwarania Paul Muriungi
- Nyagoko Jacob Oanda
- Wanjigi Harrison Njoroge
- Nzano Jared Chula
- Ngechu Moses Gichuki
- Gichira Ptah Solomuzi
- Nyangori Dorothy Kemunto
- Ng'ani Victor Obote
- Mukenda Jeremiah Simiyu
- Kamau George Munyottah
- Masira Erastus Nyamera
- Oganga Stephen Owoko
- Obunga Bernard Neto
- Kiprono Felix
- Nzamalu Samuel Mwangangi
- Mbugua Zablon Karanja
- Koue Grita Muthoni
- Kagumba Samuel Kiambati
- Ojijo Ogillo Mark Pascal
- Waweru Joseph Mbugua
- Munyeki June Juliet
- Begum Nazlin
- Kinyanjui Edward Njenga
- Otieno Duncan Oduor
- Irungu James Kamau
- Jeremiah Nixon Kukubo
- Aoko Benard Ongir
- Munga David Chome
- Kariara Eliud Muthiora
- Ouma Pigbin Odimwengu
- Wanyanga Geoffrey Ndungu
- Awuonda Brian Oluoch
- Kihuha Esther Waringa
- Ngigi Faith Wairimu
- Kingori Patrick Kariuki
- Nyaga Jeremiah John Mwaniki
- Ng'ang'a Gibson Ngaruiya
