Names of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates

According to the registrar of Political parties Anne Nderitu, 47 people will be on the ballot in the Presidency race in the upcoming general election slated for August 9, 2022.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has been cleared as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer while Deputy President William Ruto will be on the ballot as the Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi is the Safina Party presidential candidate in the August General election.

“I want to thank the delegates and the party members for the honour bestowed on me as the presidential candidate. With humility, I accept the nomination, asanteni sana,” Wanjigi said after being endorsed by Safina Party on March 21, 2022.

List of 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates Pulse Live Kenya

Here is the list of all the 44 Kenyans vying for Presidency as Independent candidates;