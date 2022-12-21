ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

List of approved subjects Grade 7 pupils will take in January 2023

Lynet Okumu Pulse Contributor

Candidates who sat for KPSEA will resume learning on January 23, 2023.

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Eliud Owalo with learners from Ndurarua Primary Primary School in Dagoreti Sub-County, during the 2022 KCPE and KEPSEA national exams on November 29, 2022
Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Eliud Owalo with learners from Ndurarua Primary Primary School in Dagoreti Sub-County, during the 2022 KCPE and KEPSEA national exams on November 29, 2022

According to the school calendar, all students including, those who sat for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), will resume learning on January 23, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

After months of confusion to both parents and learners concerning the fate of pupils who sat for the Grade 6 exams, the government cleared the air by giving clarifications on how the pupils will transition.

President William Ruto’s team revealed that Junior Secondary Schools will remain in their respective primary schools and that the exam will only be used for assessment to monitor progress.

Data from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has revealed that Junior Secondary School pupils will take a total of 23 subjects.

The students will have to pick 14 subjects with mathematics and English being compulsory subjects.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto decides fate of 1.27 million Junior Secondary students

They will also be required to take 10 more subjects that are mandatory including,

  1. Kiswahili
  2. Agriculture
  3. Life skills Education
  4. Integrated Science
  5. Pre-Technical Studies
  6. Health Education
  7. Social Studies 
  8. Sports
  9. Physical Education
  10. Business Studies  
  11. Religious Studies i.e. Christian Religious Education (CRE}, Islamic Religious Education (IRE), and Hindu studies.

Optional Subjects included in the Curriculum are;

  1. Arabic
  2. Computer science
  3. French
  4. German
  5. Home Science
  6. Indigenous Languages
  7. Mandarin
  8. Performing arts 
  9. Visual Arts

KICD report stated that the main feature of the Grade 7 level is for the learners to explore their talents, interests, and abilities before they finally select a path at the Senior Secondary School level.

Just like the class eight pupils, the Grade 6 pupils who sat for the KPSEA are still waiting for their results which have been delayed due to President Ruto's absence in the country.

According to the procedures of the land, the president must be briefed on the results before they are officially released to the public.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

List of approved subjects Grade 7 pupils will take in January 2023

List of approved subjects Grade 7 pupils will take in January 2023

11-member committee to scrutinize Governor Mwangaza impeachment

11-member committee to scrutinize Governor Mwangaza impeachment

KDF rescues 20 vehicles stranded in muddy road for days [Photos]

KDF rescues 20 vehicles stranded in muddy road for days [Photos]

Details of President Ruto's meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya

Details of President Ruto's meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya

Gachagua warns Sakaja against kicking out Matatus from Nairobi CBD

Gachagua warns Sakaja against kicking out Matatus from Nairobi CBD

CS Murkomen announces highest death toll on Kenyan roads since independence

CS Murkomen announces highest death toll on Kenyan roads since independence

Standard Group issues statement on arrest, detention of Chief of Staff

Standard Group issues statement on arrest, detention of Chief of Staff

DCI detectives arrest main suspect in torture of Baby Sagini

DCI detectives arrest main suspect in torture of Baby Sagini

Standard journalist Laban Cliff arrested with explosive in Nairobi

Standard journalist Laban Cliff arrested with explosive in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto with First Lady Rachel Ruto at State House Nairobi on September 29, 2022

No escape for Ruto as Mama Rachel demands her dues

Mike Mbuvi Sonko

Sonko offers reward for info about gang that tortured 3-year-old in Kisii

Pastor Ezekiel at the Kasarani Stadium.

Atheists give verdict on Pastor Ezekiel Odero who filled Kasarani Stadium single-handedly

President William Ruto and Rachel Ruto meeting President Joe Biden and Jill Biden at White House, US.

10 key deals sealed during Ruto's trip to US