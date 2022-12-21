List of approved subjects Grade 7 pupils will take in January 2023

After months of confusion to both parents and learners concerning the fate of pupils who sat for the Grade 6 exams, the government cleared the air by giving clarifications on how the pupils will transition.

President William Ruto’s team revealed that Junior Secondary Schools will remain in their respective primary schools and that the exam will only be used for assessment to monitor progress.

Data from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has revealed that Junior Secondary School pupils will take a total of 23 subjects.

The students will have to pick 14 subjects with mathematics and English being compulsory subjects.

They will also be required to take 10 more subjects that are mandatory including,

Kiswahili Agriculture Life skills Education Integrated Science Pre-Technical Studies Health Education Social Studies Sports Physical Education Business Studies Religious Studies i.e. Christian Religious Education (CRE}, Islamic Religious Education (IRE), and Hindu studies.

Optional Subjects included in the Curriculum are;

Arabic Computer science French German Home Science Indigenous Languages Mandarin Performing arts Visual Arts

KICD report stated that the main feature of the Grade 7 level is for the learners to explore their talents, interests, and abilities before they finally select a path at the Senior Secondary School level.

Just like the class eight pupils, the Grade 6 pupils who sat for the KPSEA are still waiting for their results which have been delayed due to President Ruto's absence in the country.