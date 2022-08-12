RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Newly elected county women representatives confirmed by IEBC [List]

Authors:

Amos Robi

Linet 'Toto Chepkorir' becomes the youngest woman representative elected to office at 24 years old

Linet 'Toto' Chepkorir receiving her certficate from IEBC
Linet 'Toto' Chepkorir receiving her certficate from IEBC

The woman representative race in different counties saw new entrants take over the slot while others managed to retain their seats. The August 9 polls saw the youngest woman representative voted in office; Linet Chepkorir Toto enters office aged just 24.

A unique case in Migori where Fatuma Mohammed was denied the Orange Democratic (ODM) Movement party ticket beat all odds to clinch the seat on an independent ticket.

Fatuma who said she sold her house beat her closest rival Ghati Denittah of ODM by 154,538 votes to 117,591 votes and will be taking over from incumbent Pamela Awour Ochieng.

Caroline Ngelechei beat the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave in Elgeyo Marakwet to win the seat in the county.

The Odinga siblings did well and while Oburu Oginga took home the Siaya senator seat, Ruth Odinga secured the Kisumu woman representative seat.

Beatrice Chepngeno Kemei of Kericho got the seat effortlessly as she has no competitor. Even before the elections had declared her dully elected.

Beatrice Chepngeno Kemei wins Kericho Woman representative seat unopposed
Beatrice Chepngeno Kemei wins Kericho Woman representative seat unopposed Pulse Live Kenya

“Mrs Kemei is the only candidate who came forward and was cleared by the commission to contest, she is the only candidate who came forward and was cleared by the commission to contest,” said Jackline Osiemo the IEBC Returning Officer for Kericho.

READ: New senators-elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

List of Woman Representatives elect:

  1. Trans Nzoia - Lilian Sioyi (UDA)
  2. Uasin Gishu – Gladys Shollei (UDA)
  3. Elgeyo/Marakwet – Caroline Ngelechei (Independent)
  4. Bomet - Linet Chepkorir Toto (UDA)
  5. Vihiga - Beatrice Adagala (ANC)
  6. Busia – Catherine Omanyo (ODM)
  7. Siaya – Christine Ombaka (ODM)
  8. Kisumu – Ruth Odinga (ODM)
  9. Homa Bay – Joyce Atieno Bensouda (ODM)
  10. Migori – Fatuma Mohammed (Independent)
  11. Nyamira – Jerusha Momanyi (Jubilee)
  12. Nandi - Cynthia Muge (UDA)
  13. Kericho - Beatrice Chepng'eno (UDA)
  14. Nakuru - Liza Chelule (UDA)
  15. Nyeri - Rahab Mukami (UDA)

READ: New governors-elect in 16 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Inside Uhuru, Raila meeting with Azimio leaders at KICC

Inside Uhuru, Raila meeting with Azimio leaders at KICC

Jubilee stamps authority, clinching all MP seats in this county

Jubilee stamps authority, clinching all MP seats in this county

There was no 'yellow wave', UDA rigged in 33 areas - Jeremiah Kioni

There was no 'yellow wave', UDA rigged in 33 areas - Jeremiah Kioni

Roselyn Akombe speaks after news of missing IEBC official

Roselyn Akombe speaks after news of missing IEBC official

Raila to meet newly-elected Azimio leaders at KICC

Raila to meet newly-elected Azimio leaders at KICC

Chebukati sounds alarm on missing RO from Embakasi East

Chebukati sounds alarm on missing RO from Embakasi East

Top members of parliament and senators who lost their seats in the elections [LIST]

Top members of parliament and senators who lost their seats in the elections [LIST]

Ruto makes public appearance as nation awaits the 5th

Ruto makes public appearance as nation awaits the 5th

Newly elected county women representatives confirmed by IEBC [List]

Newly elected county women representatives confirmed by IEBC [List]

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

A general view taken on March 26, 2015 in Nairobi shows the Kenyan parliament, as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses two Houses the Senate and the National Assembly. President Kenyatta's speech comes against the backdrop of rising corruption and insecurity in the country. AFP PHOTO/SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Live Blog: List of MPs elected to Parliament