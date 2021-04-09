2021 is a year that began with much hope after a tough 2020 that saw many people lose their lives to the covid-19 disease.

2021 has had its fair share of the same with Kenyans currently experiencing a third wave of the pandemic.

Pulse Live has compiled a list of Kenyan legislators who have died within the first three months of 2021, and here is the list;

John Oroo Oyioka

Bonchari MP John Oroo Oyioka is dead

Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyioka died while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu, On February 22, 2021.

Oyioka's widow Teresa Bitutu revealed that the legislator suffered a stroke which led to his death.

She added that the legislator had been ill for a long time leading to the sudden death.

Francis Waititu

The late Juja MP, Francis Munyua Waititu

Juja Member of Parliament Francis Munyua Waititu who was famously known as “Wakapee” died on February 22, 2021.

The MP died at the MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi, where he was receiving treatment.

Munyua had been battling brain cancer since 2018.

Paul Koinange

Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange is dead

Kiambaa Member of Parliament Paul Koinange died on March 31, 2021.

According to his family, the legislator succumbed to Covid-19 complications, as he underwent treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Yusuf Haji

Biography: Mohamed Yusuf Haji

Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji passed on, on February 15, 2021.

Senator Haji had been ailing for some time, and he succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Haji had been flown to Turkey for specialized treatment, before he returned to continue with treatment locally.

