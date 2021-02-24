Kenya has been hit by a series of deaths by known politicians in the country, and the past three months have seen about four politicians succumb to various diseases.

Some of these politicians include; Senator Yusuf Haji, Simeon Nyachae and Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka who recently dies, after long illnesses.

Pulse Live did a spot check and brings you a list of Politicians who succumbed to cancer between 2017 and 2021. The families of the politicians stated here in confirmed that they battled cancer.

Francis Munyua Waititu

The late Juja MP, Francis Munyua Waititu

Juja Member of Parliament Francis Munyua Waititu popularly known as Wakapee died on Monday at the MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi, where he was receiving treatment. Munyua had been battling brain cancer since 2017.

Ken Okoth

Late Kibra MP Ken Okoth

Former Kibra MP, Ken Okoth died at the Nairobi Hospital, from complications caused by colorectal cancer. Okoth served as the Member of Parliament for Kibra Constituency from 2013 to 26 July 2019. He died aged 41.

Francis Nyenze

The late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze

Former Kitui West MP Francis Mwanzia Nyenze succumbed to colon cancer in December 2017. Nyenze had been battling cancer for 10 years.

Ben Oluoch

A file photo of the late Migori Senator Ben Oluoch

Former Migori Senator Ben Oluoch succumbed in 2018, after a long battle with throat cancer. Oluoch was a veteran radio presenter turned politician.

Grace Kipchoim

A file photo of Baringo South MP Grace Jelagat Kipchoim

The former Baringo South MP succumbed to cancer at the Nairobi Hospital. Ms Kipchoim had suffered from acute colon cancer for two years.

Joyce Laboso

Late Joyce Laboso

The former Bomet Governor Dr. Joyce Laboso succumbed to cancer in July 2019 after a 28-year battle with the disease. Ms. Laboso died at the Nairobi hospital, while she was serving as the second Governor of Bomet.