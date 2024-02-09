In a highly anticipated verdict, the High Court is delivering its judgment on the Monica Kimani murder case, marking a significant milestone in a saga that has captivated the nation for years.
LIVE BLOG: Judge finds Jowie Irungu guilty of Monica Kimani's murder
Jacque Maribe and Jowie Irungu in court for the judgment on Monica Kimani murder case
This case, involving the tragic demise of businesswoman Monica Kimani, has seen twists and turns that have kept the public and media on the edge of their seats.
