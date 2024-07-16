Maandamano Tuesday: Situation escalates along Nairobi's Kimathi Street

Nairobi traders on Tuesday hired security personnel to protect their business premises from destruction and looters during planned anti-government protests that saw a substantial number of protesters turn out in the streets.
Kenyans have turned up in major towns around the country for planned anti-government protests, follow today's live updates from the street protests.
Major roads leading into the Central Business District became scenes for running battles between police and protesters as the protests kicked off from around midday.
Similar scenes were reported in major towns around the country as most businesses remained closed.
