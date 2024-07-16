The sports category has moved to a new website.

Maandamano Tuesday: Situation escalates along Nairobi's Kimathi Street

Miriam Mwende

Kenyans have turned up in major towns around the country for planned anti-government protests, follow today's live updates from the street protests.

Tear gas along Kenyatta Avenue during July 16, 2024 protests [Image Credit: Tobiko Abraham]
Nairobi traders on Tuesday hired security personnel to protect their business premises from destruction and looters during planned anti-government protests that saw a substantial number of protesters turn out in the streets.

Major roads leading into the Central Business District became scenes for running battles between police and protesters as the protests kicked off from around midday.

Similar scenes were reported in major towns around the country as most businesses remained closed.

Youth in Kericho County during July 16 protests
3:25

Other counties where protests have been reported:-

  1. Kisii County

  2. Nyamira County

  3. Machakos County

  4. Mombasa County

  5. Kericho County

3:05

Police presence in Karatina, Nyeri County
Pulse Live Kenya
Pulse Live Kenya
3:05

Karatina, Nyeri County

Protesters brave rainy weather, light tyres blocking the roads.

1:05

Nairobi County
Video circulating online shows a severely injured protester in Nairobi along Moi Avenue. Protesters report use of live rounds by the police.
Situation further escalates along Kimathi Street as protesters sing the national anthem and engage police officers. Tear gas lobbed to disperse crowds.

July 16th Protests in Nakuru
12:45

Nakuru County

Police lob teargas at protesters as journalists report use of rubber bullets to contain crowds.

12:35

Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County

Heavy police presence as residents largely maintain normalcy in Eldoret Town as protests continue in parts of the country.

12:35

Kakamega Town, Kakamega County

Men armed with batons take to the streets to protect business premises.

12:15

Kitengela, Kajiado County
Youth-led protests break out as police mount a roadblock barring movement.

July 16 protests along Tom Mboya Street
12:00

Tom Mboya Street, Nairobi County

Police lob teargas at protesters as street marches gain momentum.

July 16 Protests in Kisumu
11:44

Kisumu County

Youth chanting 'We are peaceful' with red berets march in the streets.

Peter Njogu engages a police officer in Eldoret
11:30

Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County
A young Kenyan from Eldoret, one Peter Njogu became a prominent figure for the July 16 protests after his conversation with a police officer arresting him went viral.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

