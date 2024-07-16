Maandamano Tuesday: 4 confirmed dead as anti-gov't protests rock at least 22 counties

Nairobi traders on Tuesday hired security personnel to protect their business premises from destruction and looters during planned anti-government protests that saw a substantial number of protestors turn out in the streets.
Kenyans have turned up in major towns around the country for planned anti-government protests, follow today's live updates from the street protests.
St John Ambulance personnel evacuate injured persons in Nairobi while in Nakuru, journalist Catherine Wnjeri Kariuki writhes in pain after being injured while covering July 16, 2024 anti-government protests Pulse Live Kenya
Major roads leading into the Central Business District became scenes for running battles between police and protestors as the protests kicked off from around midday.
Similar scenes were reported in major towns nationwide as most businesses remained closed.
