RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 confirmed dead as anti-gov't protests rock at least 22 counties

Miriam Mwende

Kenyans have turned up in major towns around the country for planned anti-government protests, follow today's live updates from the street protests.

Police in Kitengela during the July 16, 2024 anti-government protests [Image Credit: Mercy Juma]
Nairobi traders on Tuesday hired security personnel to protect their business premises from destruction and looters during planned anti-government protests that saw a substantial number of protestors turn out in the streets.

Recommended articles

St John Ambulance personnel evacuate injured persons in Nairobi while in Nakuru, journalist Catherine Wnjeri Kariuki writhes in pain after being injured while covering July 16, 2024 anti-government protests
St John Ambulance personnel evacuate injured persons in Nairobi while in Nakuru, journalist Catherine Wnjeri Kariuki writhes in pain after being injured while covering July 16, 2024 anti-government protests St John Ambulance personnel evacuate injured persons in Nairobi while in Nakuru, journalist Catherine Wnjeri Kariuki writhes in pain after being injured while covering July 16, 2024 anti-government protests Pulse Live Kenya

Major roads leading into the Central Business District became scenes for running battles between police and protestors as the protests kicked off from around midday.

Similar scenes were reported in major towns nationwide as most businesses remained closed.

11:30

Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County
A young Kenyan from Eldoret, one Peter Njogu became a prominent figure for the July 16 protests after his conversation with a police officer arresting him went viral.

Peter Njogu engages a police officer in Eldoret
11:44

Kisumu County

Youth chanting 'We are peaceful' with red berets march in the streets.

July 16 Protests in Kisumu
12:00

Tom Mboya Street, Nairobi County

Police lob teargas at protestors as street marches gain momentum.

READ: Acting police IG raises security concern as protests begin in different counties

July 16 protests along Tom Mboya Street
12:15

Kitengela, Kajiado County
Youth-led protests break out as police mount a roadblock barring movement.

12:35

Kakamega Town, Kakamega County

Men armed with batons take to the streets to protect business premises.

12:35

Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County

Heavy police presence as residents largely maintain normalcy in Eldoret Town as protests continue in parts of the country.

12:45

Nakuru County

Police lob teargas at protestors as journalists report use of rubber bullets to contain crowds.

July 16th Protests in Nakuru
1:05

Nairobi County
Video circulating online shows a severely injured protester in Nairobi along Moi Avenue. Protestors report use of live rounds by the police.
Situation further escalates along Kimathi Street as protestors sing the national anthem and engage police officers. Tear gas lobbed to disperse crowds.

3:05

Karatina, Nyeri County

Protestors brave rainy weather, light tyres blocking the roads.

3:05

Police presence in Karatina, Nyeri County
3:25

Other counties where protests have been reported:-

  1. Kisii County

  2. Embu County

  3. In Nyamira County, protestors staged a march to the governor's office in the early hours of Tuesday protests.

  4. Machakos County

  5. Mombasa County

  6. Bungoma County

  7. Migori County

  8. Laikipia County

  9. Baringo County

  10. Turkana County

  11. Kilifi County

  12. Homa Bay County

  13. Makueni County

  14. Kericho County

  15. In Meru County there was a mix of Governor Kawira Mwangaza supporters protesting against county MCAs and anti-government protests witnessed at the County Assembly buildings, Maua and Makutano areas.

Youth in Kericho County during July 16 protests
Police in action at Machakos County during July 16th protests
Makueni County during July 16, 2024
4:20

Nakuru County

Mediamax journalist sustains bullet wound in Nakuru while covering July 16th anti-government protests. The journalist has been identified as Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki.

5:15

Nairobi County Update:-
46 injured persons attended in Nairobi CBD

2 gunshot wound victims were referred to Kenyatta National Hospital 
1 fatality
Source: Crescent Medical Aid Kenya

5:20

Makueni County Update:-

2 shot dead at Kibwezi
Source: KTN News

5:45

Kitengela, Kajiado County Update:-

1 fatality reported
Source: Citizen TV

Miriam Mwende

