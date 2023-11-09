The sports category has moved to a new website.

UPDATES: President Ruto arrives in Parliament for State of the Nation address [Live Blog]

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto is set to deliver his first-ever State of the Nation address since taking over power in September 2022.

President William Ruto with Parliament Speakers Amason Kingi (Senate) and Moses Wetangula (National Assembly) on September 29, 2022

The address will be delivered today, November 9, 2023, during a joint Parliamentary sitting of both the National Assembly and the Senate.

The event is scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm in the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi.

The President is expected to review and unveil his development plan for the country.

This year’s address comes in the wake of the ongoing bi-partisan talks between the ruling coalition Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and a time when there are cries by Kenyans over the skyrocketing cost of living since the Kenya Kwanza administration took over.

14:32

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna stated that he will not attend President William Ruto's State of the Nation Address.

14:31

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi says President \William Ruto will address the country honestly and candidly

14:29

President William Ruto arrives at Parliament Building, Nairobi

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

