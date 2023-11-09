The address will be delivered today, November 9, 2023, during a joint Parliamentary sitting of both the National Assembly and the Senate.
UPDATES: President Ruto arrives in Parliament for State of the Nation address [Live Blog]
President William Ruto is set to deliver his first-ever State of the Nation address since taking over power in September 2022.
The event is scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm in the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi.
The President is expected to review and unveil his development plan for the country.
This year’s address comes in the wake of the ongoing bi-partisan talks between the ruling coalition Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and a time when there are cries by Kenyans over the skyrocketing cost of living since the Kenya Kwanza administration took over.
