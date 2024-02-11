LSK calls for protests at DCI headquarters after lawyer's abduction

LSK noted that the missing lawyer was seized by DCI officers on February 9, 2024.

Efforts by her family and colleagues to trace her have proved futile after visits to several police stations.

“We have visited several police stations to trace her in vain. The family has been tossed around different police stations,” he said.

Consequently, LSK instructed an advocate to draft an application compelling the DCI to produce the missing lawyer in court.

“We have instructed an Advocate to file an urgent habeas corpus application. We also call on our members to turn up in large numbers at the DCI headquarters on Monday to protest this egregious attack on the legal profession. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us," Theuri stated on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Theuri, the missing lawyer was abducted from her Kiambu home with police claiming that murder suspect Kevin Kang'ethe who escaped from Muthaiga police station called her for legal advise.

"The detectives and police officers say the fugitive called her seeking legal advice," Theuri noted.

The fugitive is wanted in connection with the murder of Margaret Mbitu who was found dead inside his car at Logan Airport in the US with Kang’ethe flying out of the US to Kenya shortly after the murder.

Kevin Kinyajui Kang'ethe Pulse Live Kenya

He managed to flee Muthaiga Police Station under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, February 7.

The escape, which unfolded during a scheduled meeting with his lawyer, has sent shockwaves through the Nairobi law enforcement community, prompting Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei to describe the incident as 'embarrassing'.

A man claiming to be his lawyer showed up, he was released from his cell and they were left alone.