The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

LSK calls for protests at DCI headquarters after lawyer's abduction

Charles Ouma

LSK claimed that the missing lawyer was seized by DCI officers on February 9, 2024.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri addressing the press on Sunday, February 11, 2024
Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri addressing the press on Sunday, February 11, 2024

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri has announced that its members will gather at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday to protest an alleged abduction of lawyer Beatrice Ngethe.

Recommended articles

LSK noted that the missing lawyer was seized by DCI officers on February 9, 2024.

Efforts by her family and colleagues to trace her have proved futile after visits to several police stations.

“We have visited several police stations to trace her in vain. The family has been tossed around different police stations,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, LSK instructed an advocate to draft an application compelling the DCI to produce the missing lawyer in court.

“We have instructed an Advocate to file an urgent habeas corpus application. We also call on our members to turn up in large numbers at the DCI headquarters on Monday to protest this egregious attack on the legal profession. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us," Theuri stated on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi
File image of the entrance of DCI headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

According to Theuri, the missing lawyer was abducted from her Kiambu home with police claiming that murder suspect Kevin Kang'ethe who escaped from Muthaiga police station called her for legal advise.

READ: Trick murder suspect used to escape Muthaiga Police cells a day to court hearing

ADVERTISEMENT

"The detectives and police officers say the fugitive called her seeking legal advice," Theuri noted.

The fugitive is wanted in connection with the murder of Margaret Mbitu who was found dead inside his car at Logan Airport in the US with Kang’ethe flying out of the US to Kenya shortly after the murder.

Kevin Kinyajui Kang'ethe
Kevin Kinyajui Kang'ethe Kevin Kinyajui Kang'ethe Pulse Live Kenya

He managed to flee Muthaiga Police Station under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday, February 7.

The escape, which unfolded during a scheduled meeting with his lawyer, has sent shockwaves through the Nairobi law enforcement community, prompting Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei to describe the incident as 'embarrassing'.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man claiming to be his lawyer showed up, he was released from his cell and they were left alone.

According to a police report, the suspect escaped by running away. His real lawyers say they were caught unawares and do not know where he is.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

Kiraitu Murungi's lecture on money & happiness sparks debate on social media

LSK calls for protests at DCI headquarters after lawyer's abduction

LSK calls for protests at DCI headquarters after lawyer's abduction

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser

Actor Charles Ouda's cremation set for Thursday - details of requiem mass & fundraiser

Former police boss King'ori Mwangi dies: Journalists share their encounters with him

Former police boss King'ori Mwangi dies: Journalists share their encounters with him

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims

Scores left homeless as houses & businesses go up in flames in Lang'ata

Scores left homeless as houses & businesses go up in flames in Lang'ata

Eric Omondi reacts to Jacque Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

Eric Omondi reacts to Jacque Maribe's acquittal in Monica Kimani murder case

Inside the luxurious private jet presented to Prophet David Owuor in Brazil

Inside the luxurious private jet presented to Prophet David Owuor in Brazil

Nation Media Group’s bold statement on attack after exposing government failures

Nation Media Group’s bold statement on attack after exposing government failures

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Images of an explosion that occurred in Embakasi, Nairobi on February 1, 2023

Embakasi gas explosion: Plant owner denies operating a filling plant

A Nairobi 'mama mboga' shocks netizens after she delivered Sh6 million cash to Pastor Ezekiel Odero for assistance

Nairobi woman delivers mysterious Sh6M cash to Pastor Ezekiel

DCI publishes photos of suspects wanted in connection

DCI arrests NEMA bosses & launches manhunt for 5 fugitives over Embakasi gas tragedy

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and his three wives and sons

Show us your ways - Netizens react as Senator Khalwale introduces his 3 wives