DPP on the spot after cases against politicians were withdrawn mysteriously

Denis Mwangi

The DPP has found himself between a rock and a hard place after withdrawing cases against a number of politicians

The Law Society of Kenya raised concerns over the withdrawal of several court cases against politicians by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

In a media briefing on Thursday, October 13, LSK President Eric Theuri said that DPP Haji owed Kenyans an explanation on why his office dropped the cases.

He noted that DPP arrived at the decision to charge a suspect after analysing the investigation files and concluded that there was enough reason to prosecute.

We have witnessed a spate of withdrawal of cases facing various suspects, some of whom have been nominated for appointment as Cabinet Secretaries.

The profile of the suspects invites significant public interest as to the motive for the discontinuation of the cases and further poses serious credibility concerns in the investigative capacity of our institutions,” Theuri said.

He explained that the withdrawal of the cases showed that the DPP either prosecuted the suspects for ulterior motives or dropped the charges to help the suspects.

The LSK president recalled the police arrested the suspects dramatically, but the DPP withdrew the charged silently without the same media visibility.

The LSK is also aware of the frosty relationship between the former DCI and the DPP as well as the sustained efforts by the DCI to prosecute cases without the consent of the DPP,” he said.

Theuri challenged Haji to explain to Kenyans the circumstances in which the cases were dropped to restore confidence in his office.

Some of the politicians who have benefited from the withdrawal of cases include former Meru senator Mithika Linturi and former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

President William Ruto nominated Linturi and Jumwa as Cabinet Secretaries in charge of Agriculture and Gender, respectively.

DPP on the spot after cases against politicians were withdrawn mysteriously

