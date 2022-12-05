Luo Council of Elders chair appeals to Raila over planned protests

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, December 4, Nyandiko said that demonstrations would after economic activities or result in injuries and loss of lives.

He argued that Odinga’s followers had grown weary of taking to the streets for many years, adding that demonstrations had been futile.

“He is our son but we are tired of demonstrating on the streets. We have suffered huge losses and our children have died in demonstrations,” he said.

Raila Odinga at a past event Pulse Live Kenya

He asked members of the community to rally behind President William Ruto, thanking him for appointing leaders from the region to his administration.

Odinga announced that he would lead his followers in protesting against the indictment of 4 Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Ruto's instructions to Interior CS Kithure Kindiki ahead of Raila’s protests

President William Ruto gave instructions to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki ahead of the planned nationwide protests.

The head of state directed the interior CS to collect the schedule for the planned protests across the country.

Pulse Live Kenya

He further ordered the deployment of adequate security to the opposition leader and his team during the protests.