RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Luo Council of Elders chair appeals to Raila over planned protests

Denis Mwangi

Luo Council of Elders chairman Nyandiko Ongadi has rallied Kenyans to support President William Ruto

Luo Council of Elders chairman Nyandiko Ongadi
Luo Council of Elders chairman Nyandiko Ongadi

Luo Council of Elders chairman Nyandiko Ongadi has appealed to Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to drop his planned demonstrations.

Recommended articles

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, December 4, Nyandiko said that demonstrations would after economic activities or result in injuries and loss of lives.

He argued that Odinga’s followers had grown weary of taking to the streets for many years, adding that demonstrations had been futile.

He is our son but we are tired of demonstrating on the streets. We have suffered huge losses and our children have died in demonstrations,” he said.

Raila Odinga at a past event
Raila Odinga at a past event Raila Odinga at a past event Pulse Live Kenya

He asked members of the community to rally behind President William Ruto, thanking him for appointing leaders from the region to his administration.

Odinga announced that he would lead his followers in protesting against the indictment of 4 Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

President William Ruto gave instructions to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki ahead of the planned nationwide protests.

The head of state directed the interior CS to collect the schedule for the planned protests across the country.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

He further ordered the deployment of adequate security to the opposition leader and his team during the protests.

The president who was speaking during an interdenominational service in Embu on Sunday, December 4, was quick to add that the officers deployed will not only provide security to Odinga and his team, but will also protect the property of Kenyans during the planned rallies and demos.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Unicaf & the University of Suffolk announce 3 new British Bachelor’s Degree programmes

Unicaf & the University of Suffolk announce 3 new British Bachelor’s Degree programmes

Luo Council of Elders chair appeals to Raila over planned protests

Luo Council of Elders chair appeals to Raila over planned protests

IEBC Vice Chair Juliana Cherera resigns

IEBC Vice Chair Juliana Cherera resigns

Police probe murder of Recce Squad officer in Nakuru

Police probe murder of Recce Squad officer in Nakuru

Ruto's instructions to Interior CS Kithure Kindiki ahead of Raila’s protests

Ruto's instructions to Interior CS Kithure Kindiki ahead of Raila’s protests

Youthful MP speaks on nearly losing his life during foreign trip this week

Youthful MP speaks on nearly losing his life during foreign trip this week

Ruto’s online exchange with Raila at night leaves Kenyans divided

Ruto’s online exchange with Raila at night leaves Kenyans divided

Atwoli reveals what he told Raila before meeting Ruto at State House

Atwoli reveals what he told Raila before meeting Ruto at State House

Biography: Kenya's youngest Interior PS Dr Raymond Ojwang' Omollo

Biography: Kenya's youngest Interior PS Dr Raymond Ojwang' Omollo

Trending

President William Ruto interacting with entrepreneurs during the launch of Hustler Fund in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

How to apply for Hustler Fund loan via mobile app, USSD

The wreckage of a bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School that was involved in accident along Meru-Nairobi highway while ferrying members of Thau Methodist Church to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi on December 3, 2022.

4 dead, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday dawn accident

Lawyer Danstan Omari

At 40 years, I began studying law - Interesting story of Danstan Omari

A collage image of President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

Ruto’s online exchange with Raila at night leaves Kenyans divided