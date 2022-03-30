Musician buys daughter Toyota Prado TX for passing KCPE [Video]

Sheryl was gifted the Toyota Prado by her parents in fulfilment of a promise that they would buy her a big machine if she performed well in the recently released KCPE exam results.

Luckily for the candidate, she managed to score 413 marks, well above her 400 marks target.

According to the deal, the Luo musician was supposed to buy his daughter a car, and his wife Connie Kabarry would gift her a new Samsung phone.

Connie then posted videos of the family enjoying the new ride in Mombasa where they have been on vacation.

“Daddy Niki pata 400 and above utanibuyia gari kubwa na Mami anibuyie simu ya Samsung . Here we are baby here we are..congratulations my Baby,” she captioned the video.

The proud mother also shared another video of the family buying Sheryl a new Samsung phone worth Sh149,000. The shop owner also gifted the young student with Galaxy Buds worth Sh16,000.

“Bora Form Four unipromise ni A,” she was heard telling her daughter in the video.

The top student is hoping to get a spot at the prestigious Kenya High School.

“Yes we promised her a big car and a Samsung phone of her choice if she gets 400 marks and above, she got 413 marks at Kitengela International School. We had to keep our promises just like she did.

“Parents let's learn to keep our promises, promise what you can afford otherwise utafinywaa Thanks so much Samsung for gifting our daughter Sheryl with Ear pods worth Ksh 16000, we are happy,” the proud mother concluded.

Kitengela International School produced the 5th best student Muteti Shantel Ndinda who scored 426 marks.

Top Students