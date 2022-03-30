RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Musician buys daughter Toyota Prado TX for passing KCPE [Video]

Sheryls father bought her a Toyota Prado TX as her mother gifted her a phone worth Sh 149,000

Sherly the daughter of Luo singer Dola Kabarry is the newest owner of a Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX.
Sherly the daughter of Luo singer Dola Kabarry is the newest owner of a Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX.

Sherly Mikal the daughter of Luo singer Dola Kabarry is the newest owner of a Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX.

Sheryl was gifted the Toyota Prado by her parents in fulfilment of a promise that they would buy her a big machine if she performed well in the recently released KCPE exam results.

Luckily for the candidate, she managed to score 413 marks, well above her 400 marks target.

Sherly the daughter of Luo singer Dola Kabarry is the newest owner of a Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX.
Sherly the daughter of Luo singer Dola Kabarry is the newest owner of a Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX. Pulse Live Kenya

According to the deal, the Luo musician was supposed to buy his daughter a car, and his wife Connie Kabarry would gift her a new Samsung phone.

Connie then posted videos of the family enjoying the new ride in Mombasa where they have been on vacation.

Daddy Niki pata 400 and above utanibuyia gari kubwa na Mami anibuyie simu ya Samsung . Here we are baby here we are..congratulations my Baby,” she captioned the video.

Sherly the daughter of Luo singer Dola Kabarry is the newest owner of a Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX.
Sherly the daughter of Luo singer Dola Kabarry is the newest owner of a Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX. Pulse Live Kenya

The proud mother also shared another video of the family buying Sheryl a new Samsung phone worth Sh149,000. The shop owner also gifted the young student with Galaxy Buds worth Sh16,000.

Bora Form Four unipromise ni A,” she was heard telling her daughter in the video.

The top student is hoping to get a spot at the prestigious Kenya High School.

Yes we promised her a big car and a Samsung phone of her choice if she gets 400 marks and above, she got 413 marks at Kitengela International School. We had to keep our promises just like she did.

Parents let's learn to keep our promises, promise what you can afford otherwise utafinywaa Thanks so much Samsung for gifting our daughter Sheryl with Ear pods worth Ksh 16000, we are happy,” the proud mother concluded.

Kitengela International School produced the 5th best student Muteti Shantel Ndinda who scored 426 marks.

  1. Magata Bruce Mckenzie - Gilgil Hills Academy - 428 marks
  2. Momanyi Ashley Kerubo - Makini School - 427 marks
  3. Kwoma Charity Buyanzi -Holy Family Misikhu Girls Primary School- 426 marks
  4. Mbugua Sharon Wairimu - Emmanuel Academy - 426 marks
  5. Muteti Shantel Ndinda - Kitengela International School - 426 marks
  6. Stanley Otieno Omondi - Rofin Field Junior School - 426 marks
  7. Wekesa Naomi - Whitestar Academy - 426 marks
  8. Kimani Ethan Karuga - Stepping Stones Preparatory - 426 marks
  9. Njeru Joel Junior - Nyagwa Primary - 425 marks
  10. Muriuki Victor - PCEA Mwimbi Boarding Primary school- 425 marks

Denis Mwangi

