The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenyan TikToker dies shortly after launching online TV

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan TikToker and founder of Jamjengo TV, Oliech Jamjengo tragically passes away

Kenyan TikToker and founder of Jamjengo TV, Oliech Jamjengo passes away
Kenyan TikToker and founder of Jamjengo TV, Oliech Jamjengo passes away

Oliech Jamjengo, a well-known online content creator and founder of Jamjengo TV, has tragically passed away.

Recommended articles

His untimely death has left his fans and followers mourning the loss of his unique talent and creativity.

The news of Oliech Jamjengo's passing shocked many, especially those who followed his journey in the digital space.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyan TikToker and founder of Jamjengo TV, Oliech Jamjengo passes away on February 14, 2023
Kenyan TikToker and founder of Jamjengo TV, Oliech Jamjengo passes away on February 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Luo radio presenter Jiji Jabritish shared the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, February 14, leaving fans in mourning.

According to a close source, Brenham Muga William, Jamjengo had been battling a brain tumour.

The diagnosis came just days after the launch of Jamjengo TV. Initially admitted to Jalaram Hospital in Kisumu, Jamjengo was later transferred to Kenyatta Hospital for further treatment.

Kenyan TikToker and founder of Jamjengo TV, Oliech Jamjengo passes away on February 14, 2023
Kenyan TikToker and founder of Jamjengo TV, Oliech Jamjengo passes away on February 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the efforts to save him, Jamjengo succumbed to his illness, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered by many.

Born Gordon Onyango Oliech, Oliech gained popularity through his hilarious videos on TikTok.

With his uncanny impersonations of famous media personalities, he amassed thousands of fans who appreciated his humour and wit.

Kenyan TikToker and founder of Jamjengo TV, Oliech Jamjengo passes away on February 14, 2023
Kenyan TikToker and founder of Jamjengo TV, Oliech Jamjengo passes away on February 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

His ability to entertain and engage audiences made him a beloved figure in the online community.

Beyond his comedic talent, Jamjengo had a deep passion for journalism and social issues. He envisioned using his platform to address important topics and create original content that reflected his unique perspective.

In November 2023, he realized this vision by launching his own online TV channel, Jamjengo TV, where he aimed to produce insightful and thought-provoking content.

Kenyan TikToker and founder of Jamjengo TV, Oliech Jamjengo passes away on February 14, 2023
Kenyan TikToker and founder of Jamjengo TV, Oliech Jamjengo passes away on February 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of his passing, tributes and condolences have flooded social media platforms. Fans, friends, and fellow content creators have expressed their sadness and shared fond memories of Jamjengo.

His influence on the digital landscape will continue to resonate, and his spirit will live on through the laughter he brought to so many lives.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan TikToker dies shortly after launching online TV

Kenyan TikToker dies shortly after launching online TV

EPRA announces reduction fuel prices for February

EPRA announces reduction fuel prices for February

Cabinet approves sale of 1 bank & 5 state-owned hotels

Cabinet approves sale of 1 bank & 5 state-owned hotels

Kenyans react to company policy banning Val's Day gift drop-offs at workplace

Kenyans react to company policy banning Val's Day gift drop-offs at workplace

Chaos at TikToker Jaber Nyar Onagi's burial as pastor suggests mourners join her in grave

Chaos at TikToker Jaber Nyar Onagi's burial as pastor suggests mourners join her in grave

Police arrest Kang'ethe 5 days after escape from Muthaiga Police Station

Police arrest Kang'ethe 5 days after escape from Muthaiga Police Station

Why Kelvin Kiptum's airbags didn't deploy during accident

Why Kelvin Kiptum's airbags didn't deploy during accident

Kenya secures new $1.5 billion (Sh234 B) Eurobond due in 2031

Kenya secures new $1.5 billion (Sh234 B) Eurobond due in 2031

King Charles returns to London for further cancer treatment

King Charles returns to London for further cancer treatment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonathan Toroitich Moi who died in Nakuru on April 19, 2019

Daniel Moi's 14-year-old grandson desperately seeks Sh2.5M surgery funds

Financial agreements worth KSh350 billion have been signed during President William Ruto’s visit to Japan.

Samurai Bond, Mombasa Gateway Bridge & other deals worth Sh350B Ruto secured in Japan

The Embakasi fire tragedy

New video shows moments before Embakasi gas explosion as fresh details emerge

A crowd at the scene where several people died and others went blind after consuming illicit brew in Kirinyaga

Illicit brew that killed 17 was police exhibit but was sold by rogue officers - Insider claims