Machakos Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka has been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) after falling sick while with a woman at an apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The Legislator is said to have checked in at the apartment along Elgeyo Marakwet Road in Kilimani on Thursday afternoon accompanied by a woman identified as Esther Muli.

A police report indicates that the matter was reported by the Senator’s wife Jennifer Mueni Kabaka who said that at around 3am she was informed by an employee at the Senator’s office that her husband had been admitted in the ICU.

“She went to the said Hospital accompanied by other family members among them her co-wife where she established that the Senator was brought by paramedics after falling sick while in an apartment along Elgeyo Marakwet Road within Kilimani,” reads the police report.

Following the incident, detectives visited the scene and found the woman who disclosed that she was with the Senator in the apartment when he suddenly started complaining of severe headache and asked her to look for paracetamols.

She added that the pain worsened and she reportedly informed the management who called for an ambulance and rushed the lawmaker to Nairobi Hospital.

The woman was escorted to Kilimani Police Station for interrogations by the DCI.