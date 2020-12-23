Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s party Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) has officially unveiled former Cabinet Minister John Mutua Katuku as the party’s candidate in the fourth coming Senatorial by-election.

This comes a day after former Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka was laid to rest.

Mutua Katuku served as Mwala Member of Parliament between 2002 and 2007 where he was elected on a NARC ticket.

He later on served as Cabinet Minister for Water and Irrigation.

