Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s party Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) has officially unveiled former Cabinet Minister John Mutua Katuku as the party’s candidate in the fourth coming Senatorial by-election.
This comes a day after former Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka was laid to rest.
Mutua Katuku served as Mwala Member of Parliament between 2002 and 2007 where he was elected on a NARC ticket.
He later on served as Cabinet Minister for Water and Irrigation.
