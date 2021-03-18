Tanzanian Opposition leader Tundu Antiphas Lissu has insisted that the news of Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli’s death, did not come as a surprise to him.

Speaking on Thursday, Lissu said that he expected this, from the first time he tweeted, questioning the whereabouts of President Magufuli, as he had received credible information that he was seriously sick.

He went on to say that the only thing that surprises him is the way the government of Tanzania continues to lie even after Magufuli has passed on, claiming that he died of the novel coronavirus disease.

“I have received news of Magufuli’s passing without any surprise. I had expected this all along from the first day I tweeted on March 7. When I asked the question where is President Magufuli and what is his state of health because at that point in time I had information from very credible sources from within the government that the president was gravely ill with covid-19 and his situation was very bad.

The news to me has not come as a surprise at all, the only thing that surprises me is the fact that they continue to lie even now that he is dead,” said Tundu Lissu in a Thursday morning interview.

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli is dead

His remarks came just hours after Tanzanian Vice President, Samia Hassan Suluhu announced that President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli had died of heart complications, in a Tanzanian hospital.

Opposition Leader Tundu Antiphas Lissu had a few days ago questioned the whereabouts of President John Pombe Magufuli, insisting that the President’s well-being was a matter of public concern.

“Afya ya Rais ni suala la umma. Kikwete alipotibiwa tezi dume Marekani tuliambiwa. Mkapa alipotibiwa nyonga Uswisi tulijulishwa. Baba wa Taifa alipougua saratani ya damu London hatukufichwa. Kwa nini kuna kigugumizi juu ya afya ya Rais Magufuli? Au ndio kila zama na kitabu chake?” posed Lissu.