Main suspect in Mirema drive shooting Dennis Karani surrenders to police

Dennis Milimo

Dennis Karani also has a pending court case in Meru

The main suspect behind the killing of Samuel Mugoh Muvota in Mirema, Nairobi has finally surrendered to the police.

On Monday, Dennis Karani Gachoki presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters with a revelation that he only met the late Muvota twice in his life.

He also maintained that he is innocent and was not part of the Mirema Drive shooting as reported by the police.

Gachoki also disclosed that he has a pending court case in Meru where he was accused of acquiring money through fraudulent means.

On May 20, 2022 the Directorate of Criminal Investigations published Dennis Karani Gachoki’s photos as the main suspect in the murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota.

“The armed and dangerous man is suspected to be in possession of a firearm that was snatched from a stupefied Police officer, after a round of drinks at a popular joint in Mombasa, in November 2020,” the statement read in part.

The communication also said that Karani has managed to escape police dragnets by infiltrating officers who would tip him off.

The statement also disclosed that Muvota and Karani had recently fallen over the sharing of proceeds from their alleged drinks spiking syndicate.

“This among other beefs are suspected to have led to a bitter fallout leading to Monday’s daylight murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota, who has left behind seven grieving widows and many children,” the statement said.

The authorities added that forensic cyber detectives picked Karani’s last signal deep inside Burnt Forest, hours after the murder.

“We believe that the suspect has already crossed the border to a neighbouring country. Should you have any information that may lead to the arrest of Gachoki, do not hesitate to contact us on #FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203,” the DCI urged.

Initial reports from the police said that the deceased could have been the victim of a revenge mission.

The DCI established that Muvota was running a criminal gang that involved drugging city revellers as well as ATM fraud.

Also Read: DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

