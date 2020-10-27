Major Peter Mugure, who is accused of killing his wife and two children, has demanded to have his ATM cards returned to him.

In an application made to Justice Abigail Mshila, Mugure argued that the cards cannot be used as evidence.

"They took away a number of personal items including my ATM cards. I’m asking to have them returned to me because I do not think they are part of the evidence," he stated.

Major Peter Mugure

Mugure has been remanded at King'ong'o GK Prison for close to a year as his trial continues.

Justice Mshila granted his application directing that the items to be released must not be part of the evidence to be used against him.

"Some of the personal items like clothing, or ATM cards could be taken for analysis to enable show your movements. The inventory is in the prosecution file and you could make a list of the items you need to be released," the judge directed.

Mugure is said to have killed his ex-wife Joyce Syombua, their daughter Shanice Maua and their son Prince Michael.

Mugure's co-accused, Collins Pamba, is being held at Kerugoya Prison. Their case will be mentioned on December 9, 2020.