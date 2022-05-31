More trouble for Alchemist as Governor Kananu swings into action

In the new development, the county boss stated that the license has been revoked due to racial discrimination against patrons as well as noise pollution.

On Monday, the management at Alchemist Bar said that they were closing their doors to pave way for investigations into accusations of racism against clients.

According to an official statement from the management of the entertainment spot, the closure is a temporary measure to allow the Nairobi County Government to probe reported incidents of discrimination.

Pulse Live Kenya

“After careful consultation with Nairobi County Government, The Alchemist has agreed to close its doors while a thorough investigation is conducted over the next few days," read part of the statement.

Investigations will be launched to review the night of May 20, 2022 in order to determine if the guests in question were denied entry and if there was a policy in place to have separate lines for guests.

The probe will involve interviews with individuals in the video and a review of CCTV footage the evening.

The club's security service will also be investigated to determine what actions should be taken.

The Alchemist statement Pulse Live Kenya

According to the management, the closure will also give time for the recruitment and training of a new security team.

Troubles at the bar started after, a video clip went viral showing discrimination against black people by having white and Indian revellers in one line and blacks in another while waiting in line to enter.

The bar is owned by businessman Peng Chen who is married to former Citizen TV news anchor Michelle Morgan.