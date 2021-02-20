Makueni Boys High school has suspended 258 students for rioting at the institution, on Friday night.

According to Citizen, the students who are KCSE candidates protested against compulsory monthly haircuts by the school.

The school’s Principal Raphael Katana said some of the students who keep a full beard and head full of hair- refused to get their haircuts, which is a monthly routine at the school, but when the school insisted on the haircuts, they became unruly.

The principal added that the students were sent home for two weeks, to allow for investigations.

“We shave our students every month. Students in other classes got their haircuts, but the form fours refused. As per the Ministry of Education guidelines, we sent all of them home because they became rowdy,” said Katana.