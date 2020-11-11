Makueni and Embu County assemblies have been ranked as the best performing of the 47 counties in the country according to a poll done by Infotrak.

In the poll, Makueni and Embu county assemblies took the top position in the ranking, with a percentage point of 54.2% each.

Baringo, Vihiga and Nyeri County Assemblies followed with 51.5%, 51.1% and 50.5% respectively, to seal the top five best performing counties list.

Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet and Kwale tied as each recorded 50.4 percent in the ranking, and were closely followed by Bungoma and Machakos county assemblies which recorded 50.3% to closed the top 10 best performing county assemblies’ mark.

Kilifi followed with 50.2% rank and was followed by Nyamira which recorded a 50.1% mark.

Meru, Nandi, and Kisumu county assemblies followed with 49.6%, 49.1% and 49.0% crowning the top 15 best performing county assemblies.

During the survey, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr was ranked the best performing Senator in the country with a score of 66.4%.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen came in second with a 58.8% score.

