Kalonzo is a huge problem for Azimio - claims Kivutha Kibwana

Taking to his twitter handle on Wednesday, Kibwana revealed that ever since Musyoka teamed up with Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and Jubilee party leader Uhuru Kenyatta, he has been on a mission to change the structure of the party.

"It is proving impossible to work with @skmusyoka in Azimio in Ukambani. After he joined us, he has wanted especially me out of all Azimio structures," read his tweet in part.

Due to the ongoing wrangles between the two politicians, Kibwana claims he has been forced to sit on the sidelines and focus on securing the Makueni Senatorial seat. "I have no choice but to be at peace with this sad reality. History will ultimately judge all of us."

Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) Pulse Live Kenya

Three-legged stool

Kibwana, alongside Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, and Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua have been at loggerheads ever since the trio accused the former Vice President of trying to separate the Ukambani electorate.

The hostilities continued even after Musyoka agreed to support Odinga for presidency with the trio pleading with him to embrace inclusivity in the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Coalition.

Recently reports came out that Kalonzo has been insisting on a three-legged stool structure; one that excludes the others (the fourth leg) from the table.