Kalonzo is a huge problem for Azimio - claims Kivutha Kibwana

Cyprian Kimutai

Kibwana revealed that Musyoka was disrupting the structure of Azimio

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has shed light on the toxic relationship he has with Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. The former claims the latter is on a mission to remove him from his leadership role at Azimio la Umoja.

Taking to his twitter handle on Wednesday, Kibwana revealed that ever since Musyoka teamed up with Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and Jubilee party leader Uhuru Kenyatta, he has been on a mission to change the structure of the party.

"It is proving impossible to work with @skmusyoka in Azimio in Ukambani. After he joined us, he has wanted especially me out of all Azimio structures," read his tweet in part.

Due to the ongoing wrangles between the two politicians, Kibwana claims he has been forced to sit on the sidelines and focus on securing the Makueni Senatorial seat. "I have no choice but to be at peace with this sad reality. History will ultimately judge all of us."

Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni)
Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni)

Kibwana, alongside Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, and Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua have been at loggerheads ever since the trio accused the former Vice President of trying to separate the Ukambani electorate.

The hostilities continued even after Musyoka agreed to support Odinga for presidency with the trio pleading with him to embrace inclusivity in the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Coalition.

Recently reports came out that Kalonzo has been insisting on a three-legged stool structure; one that excludes the others (the fourth leg) from the table.

In response, Kibwana said, "Kalonzo should embrace inclusivity, not a three-legged philosophy... Winning elections is about numbers. Let all political parties that genuinely support Raila be welcome in the coalition and campaign for Azimio."

Cyprian Kimutai

