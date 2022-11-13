RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Help at last for malnourished children in Mashirima Kapombe’s feature on drought

Charles Ouma

Apart from foodstuff, their school fees will also be paid up to university level

A collage image of residents of Turkana carrying relief food donation donated by Turkana County Government and Mashirima Kapombe who highlighted the situation in the 'Devastation in Turkana' feature
Mashirima Kapombe’s feature on the impacts on the ravaging drought has opened new doors with well-wishers coming through for the children featured in the piece that aired on Citizen TV.

The documentary highlighted the dire situation of two children, Apus and Apua Etelej who had gone for almost three weeks without a decent meal and were severely malnourished.

So dire was the situation that the two could neither stand, sleep nor walk and had dropped out of school.

Residents of Kang’alita village resorted to feeding on wild nuts that were hard to crack and needed to be boiled for long as the region weathers the effects of the worst drought in 40 years.

The plight of the two touched the hearts of many well-wishers who mobilized resources to intervene.

Several well-wishers visited the village on November 13, bringing with them food supplies for the family.

They also promised to pay school fees for the duo up to university level.

"We really appreciate and hope that they will fully regain their health and will be able to continue with their education.

"We are taking responsibility to educate these two boys from the level they are in to University level," promised Bakari Wamala who was among the well-wishers.

The piece dubbed 'Devastation in Turkana' laid bare the situation that is replicated across various counties in the country with the government and aid agencies stepping up efforts to save lives.

“The situation may break what is left of your spirit…Apus and Apua Etelej are ten and 13 years respectively. They haven’t eaten for 3 weeks now and are weak. School is not even an option in their state. Their parents can only offer wild fruits as food.” Mashirima Kapombe narrated in the piece.

The situation was no different for the elderly who were equally weak, malnourished awaiting their fate as the drought ravages on.

Below is the piece, courtesy of Citizen TV.

Help at last for malnourished children in Mashirima Kapombe's feature on drought

