Ida Odinga's bodyguard shot dead near Raila's home

Raila Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango has confirmed that one the bodyguards attached to Mama Ida Odinga was shot dead.
It is believed that Barack was in the company of a woman when the gunman struck.
Kisumu County Commander Alphonse Kimathi told the media that the bodyguard was shot dead in Kisumu on Friday morning, October 14, 2022.
The security officer was identified as Barack Onyango Oduor and his body was taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.
Raila’s spokesperson however declined to provide additional details of the shooting.
"Yes we have information of his being shot dead. We do not have further information as at now," Onyango told Nation.
Additional reporting by Standard said that the officer was shot at his Riat Home near Raila’s residence in Kisumu West Sub-County.
Mama Ida was not at her home when the incident happened.
The gunman is said to be the manager of one of the clubs in Kisumu.
