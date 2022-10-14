RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ida Odinga's bodyguard shot dead near Raila's home

Denis Mwangi

It is believed that Barack was in the company of a woman when the gunman struck.

An undated photo of Ida Odinga and her bodyguard Barack Onyango
An undated photo of Ida Odinga and her bodyguard Barack Onyango

Raila Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango has confirmed that one the bodyguards attached to Mama Ida Odinga was shot dead.

Read Also

Kisumu County Commander Alphonse Kimathi told the media that the bodyguard was shot dead in Kisumu on Friday morning, October 14, 2022.

The security officer was identified as Barack Onyango Oduor and his body was taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Mama Ida Odinga speaks during a harambee at Sing'enge Primary School, Ndiwa constituency in Homa Bay County
Mama Ida Odinga speaks during a harambee at Sing'enge Primary School, Ndiwa constituency in Homa Bay County Pulse Live Kenya

Raila’s spokesperson however declined to provide additional details of the shooting.

"Yes we have information of his being shot dead. We do not have further information as at now," Onyango told Nation.

Additional reporting by Standard said that the officer was shot at his Riat Home near Raila’s residence in Kisumu West Sub-County.

Mama Ida was not at her home when the incident happened.

It is believed that Barack was in the company of a woman when the attacker struck.

The gunman is said to be the manager of one of the clubs in Kisumu.

An undated photo of Barack Onyango Odour
An undated photo of Barack Onyango Odour Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ida Odinga's bodyguard shot dead near Raila's home

Ida Odinga's bodyguard shot dead near Raila's home

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Governor Cheboi nominates late DG's son as his deputy

Governor Cheboi nominates late DG's son as his deputy

What fine? Treasury responds to reports Kenya defaulted on China loan

What fine? Treasury responds to reports Kenya defaulted on China loan

Sonko comes to rescue of woman tortured in Saudi Arabia [Videos]

Sonko comes to rescue of woman tortured in Saudi Arabia [Videos]

DPP on the spot after cases against politicians were withdrawn mysteriously

DPP on the spot after cases against politicians were withdrawn mysteriously

DP Gachagua jets out for 1st international duty [Photos]

DP Gachagua jets out for 1st international duty [Photos]

China slaps Kenya with Sh1.312 billion fine, here's why

China slaps Kenya with Sh1.312 billion fine, here's why

Dramatic heist leaves hijackers with 'severely perforated hindquarters'

Dramatic heist leaves hijackers with 'severely perforated hindquarters'

Trending

Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Details of deadly 'Party on Wheels' bus that killed 12 in Meru crash [Photos]

Wreckage of Party on Wheels bus that crashed along the Meru-Nanyuki

Driver's last words seconds before Party on Wheels bus crashed

Citizen TV studio

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

Winnie Odinga, the last born daughter to Raila Odinga

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter