Human-wildlife conflict blamed for demise of famous lioness

In social media posts on Wednesday, conservationists speculated that the matriarch of the Angama Pride was dispatched by pastoralists.

Due to her habit of moving north and west, up the Oloololo Escarpment around the Mara triangle and into the grazing lands of the Maasai, she was collared back in September 2020.

The collar would allow her every movement to be tracked and monitored in an attempt to keep her safe, help in human-wildlife conflict, and ultimately allow researchers and park management to learn more about the life of a lion.

According to Angama Safari Camp the collar stopped transmitting a signal in early February 2022, a few kilometres north of the park.

"Perhaps the batteries had run out, or the collar had fallen off, maybe she had swum across the Mara River and the electronics had flooded? Ranger teams were sent into the area to scour the landscape. Nothing," explained Adam Bannister, a Safari guide at Angama.

Mama Kali's passing was confirmed last week, exactly a month after the last transmission from her collar. She was later found by rangers.

"We will never be able to say with certainty the reason for her passing. However, it is highly likely she was caught up in the human-wildlife conflict," said Bannister as he paid a tribute to the iconic lioness.