RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Human-wildlife conflict blamed for demise of famous lioness

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Mama Kali was the matriarch of a large pride laden with cubs of various ages

Mama Kali, one of the most iconic and celebrated lionesses in Maasai Mara Game is dead. Courtesy of Angama.com
Mama Kali, one of the most iconic and celebrated lionesses in Maasai Mara Game is dead. Courtesy of Angama.com

Mama Kali, one of the most iconic and celebrated lionesses in Maasai Mara Game Reserve has passed away.

Recommended articles

In social media posts on Wednesday, conservationists speculated that the matriarch of the Angama Pride was dispatched by pastoralists.

Due to her habit of moving north and west, up the Oloololo Escarpment around the Mara triangle and into the grazing lands of the Maasai, she was collared back in September 2020.

The collar would allow her every movement to be tracked and monitored in an attempt to keep her safe, help in human-wildlife conflict, and ultimately allow researchers and park management to learn more about the life of a lion.

Mama Kali, one of the most iconic and celebrated lionesses in Maasai Mara Game is dead. Courtesy of Photo: Tyler Davis
Mama Kali, one of the most iconic and celebrated lionesses in Maasai Mara Game is dead. Courtesy of Photo: Tyler Davis Pulse Live Kenya

According to Angama Safari Camp the collar stopped transmitting a signal in early February 2022, a few kilometres north of the park.

"Perhaps the batteries had run out, or the collar had fallen off, maybe she had swum across the Mara River and the electronics had flooded? Ranger teams were sent into the area to scour the landscape. Nothing," explained Adam Bannister, a Safari guide at Angama.

Mama Kali's passing was confirmed last week, exactly a month after the last transmission from her collar. She was later found by rangers.

Mama Kali was the matriarch of a large pride laden with cubs of various ages
Mama Kali was the matriarch of a large pride laden with cubs of various ages Pulse Live Kenya

"We will never be able to say with certainty the reason for her passing. However, it is highly likely she was caught up in the human-wildlife conflict," said Bannister as he paid a tribute to the iconic lioness.

"Normally, in the Maasai Mara, it is the males who carry big reputations and are awarded iconic names: Scarface, Morani, Notch, Olorpapit — the list goes on. Very seldom does a lioness take on legendary status," concluded Bannister.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Human-wildlife conflict blamed for demise of famous lioness

Human-wildlife conflict blamed for demise of famous lioness

Mzee Kibor dies while undergoing treatement

Mzee Kibor dies while undergoing treatement

Kenyans to benefit from revamped largest digital networking platform in Africa

Kenyans to benefit from revamped largest digital networking platform in Africa

Architect behind iconic campus in Turkana wins prestigious award

Architect behind iconic campus in Turkana wins prestigious award

Nigerians lament harassment and extortion by JKIA officials

Nigerians lament harassment and extortion by JKIA officials

NTSA bows to demands from matatu operators, averts countrywide strike

NTSA bows to demands from matatu operators, averts countrywide strike

1 million condoms go missing from Kemsa warehouse

1 million condoms go missing from Kemsa warehouse

Lobby group takes action over planned reintroduction of road toll fees

Lobby group takes action over planned reintroduction of road toll fees

At least 200 Al-Shabaab militants killed by US drone strike

At least 200 Al-Shabaab militants killed by US drone strike

Trending

Artist behind Flossin Mauwano slogan explains origin and meaning of his highway graffiti

Stephen Mule

Kenyan motorists to start paying to access these 7 roads

Traffic officers during an operation

Employee awarded Sh13.7M as damages for underpayment

The Kenyan Judiciary

Police stop crackdown on boda bodas

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai during a past public function