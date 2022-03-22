RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mama Ngina Kenyatta shares her thoughts on Uhuru-Ruto fallout

Denis Mwangi

President Uhuru Kenyatta had no ill will - Mama Ngina says

Kenya’s maiden first lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta has come out to defend her son President Uhuru Kenyatta who has often been criticised by allies of Deputy President William Ruto.

Mama Ngina was speaking at the funeral of one of her close relatives on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

While addressing the mourners in Gikuyu language, she expressed disappointment at the insults that her son had been receiving from sharp critics, adding that s person’s upbringing shows in their character.

Mama Ngina also said that the head of state had no option but to reach out to ODM leader Raila Odinga after falling out with his deputy.

To those who have turned to insults, we will leave them to it, if that is how they were raised. Let's all love one another because this country belongs to all of us,” she said.

The former first lady urged the locals to follow the direction President Kenyatta is taking them because he cannot mislead them.

There is no way your leader can mislead you. Let me tell you, you must know that the person who is sited under a tree is the one who knows what the insects around there are eating.

"He (President Uhuru Kenyatta) had no ill will, but if your junior shows you disrespect, you don’t bother, you just continue moving forward. The direction which he is showing you, follow it,” she added.

Her son's support for Raila for the presidency has sparked a major uproar in the Mount Kenya region, with figures close to Ruto rejecting the decision.

The DP has also been asking the head of state to stop campaigning for the ODM leader and instead leave the two candidates to face each other.

During a recent rally in Gatundu South, Ruto said Uhuru should be reminded about how they both supported each other when they were charged at the International Criminal Court.

Remind him (Uhuru) that he and I knelt down to be prayed for by the clergy as well as his mum, Mama Ngina Kenyatta. Even if he doesn’t want to help me in my quest to become president, kindly ask him to stay out of the presidential campaigns so that I can defeat Raila Odinga,” Ruto told the voters.

Denis Mwangi

